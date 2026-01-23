Scenes from the 1958 cult film "Dracula" that were lost for decades have resurfaced. The once censored, bloody footage is set to return to cinemas next fall.

Actor Christopher Lee became an icon with his "Dracula" portrayal.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Lost scenes from the cult film "Dracula" have resurfaced after decades.

The scenes that were cut out were considered particularly offensive at the time. In Japan, viewers are said to have fainted by the dozen at the sight of some of the bloody scenes.

The cult film "Dracula" from 1958 is considered a milestone in the horror genre.

In 1958, "Dracula " was released, a film that is considered a milestone in horror history.

However, the cult film from Hammer Film Productions, directed by Terence Fisher, was shortened at the time after Japanese viewers in particular were said to have fainted in droves at the sight of some of the bloody scenes.

The scenes that were cut out were considered particularly offensive at the time - and have actually been lost for many decades. However, as reported by "Screen Daily", the material that was thought to be lost has now been found in a Warner Brothers warehouse.

It will soon be released to the public again. The plan is for a 4K version of the film with the restored material to be re-released in cinemas in time for Halloween.

"The audience thought it was lost forever"

John Gore, CEO of Hammer Films, reveals to "Screen Daily": "'Bringing back 'Dracula' in 4K goes far beyond a mere film restoration.

This is the rediscovery of a piece of British film history that audiences thought was lost forever."

Gore also addresses the iconic performance of lead actor Christopher Lee, who has significantly shaped vampire films to this day:

"Seeing Christopher Lee and Peter Cushing together again in such extraordinary detail reminds us how powerful this movie still is nearly seventy years after its initial release."

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