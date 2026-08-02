Lukas Graham rose to worldwide fame with “7 Years”; his roots lie in Christiania, an alternative community in Copenhagen. In this interview, the Danish singer talks about his unusual childhood, giving up cannabis, his hit song, and explains why Christiania and the Danish monarchy have more in common than many people realize.

"I still see myself as an underdog": Danish-Irish singer-songwriter Lukas Graham wrote the hit song "7 Years" and has remained down-to-earth.

Here's what it's all about Lukas Graham grew up in Christiania, an alternative commune in Copenhagen. His childhood in that community continues to shape him to this day and makes him feel like an underdog despite his global success.

For his new album, *Good Times*, he returned to his folk roots.

The 37-year-old gave up cannabis six years ago and now considers sports a better way to unwind.

He still considers his hit “7 Years” his favorite song because it changed his life. He also sees surprising parallels between Christiania and the Danish monarchy. Summary created with

Outside, the summer sun beats down on Zurich’s Prime Tower; inside, Lukas Graham takes off his shoes. The Danish singer arrives for the interview wearing shorts, a T-shirt, and holding an ice cream cone. After a firm handshake, he plops down on the sofa in just his socks.

A small gesture, but one that speaks volumes. Graham grew up in Christiania, the legendary alternative commune in the heart of Copenhagen. A childhood that continues to shape him to this day. Even though his global hit “7 Years” has long since racked up more than 1.7 billion views on YouTube, he says, “I still see myself as an underdog.”

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You grew up in Christiania—an alternative anarchist commune in the heart of Copenhagen. What was your experience there like?

Of course, it’s hard for me to compare, because I’ve never known any other kind of childhood. But when I travel around the world today and meet people, I realize just how communal my upbringing was. Everyone was, in a way, on the same level. That sense of togetherness stays with me to this day—in my life, my work, and my music.

Did you feel different as a child?

The kids from the neighboring neighborhoods knew Christiania well. But many other parents didn’t want to let their children come to our neighborhood. We were considered a problem neighborhood: no streetlights, no police, no cars. What many people didn’t know was that the streets were safer here than anywhere else. Everyone looked out for one another.

Were you an outsider?

Yes, you could say that. And that shaped who I am. No matter how successful I’ve become since then, I still see myself as an underdog to this day. I still think back to the boy who grew up in a house without a toilet or a bathroom.

Many people describe Christiania as a place of boundless freedom. Is that true?

Not quite. Christiania has always had a very important rule: You can do whatever you want, as long as you don't prevent others from doing what they want. This creates a balance. We all try to make sure that everyone has enough space to lead a good life.

Christiania has always been a gathering place for artists and musicians. How much did that influence you?

Many musicians passed through Christiania. I saw the Fugees, Rage Against the Machine, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers there. My father organized concerts at various venues, so I got to know a lot of folk musicians even as a child. That music shaped who I am.

Can we hear that on your new album, *Good Times*, which comes out on August 14?

Absolutely. I've returned to my musical roots. You can hear a lot of the Irish and American folk music I grew up with. Some of the musicians I admired as a child even appear on the album—including Grammy-winning bluegrass and folk musician Tim O’Brien, renowned folk musician Michael McGoldrick, and Crooked Still members Gregory Liszt and Rushad Eggleston.

You're 37 years old now, and you used cannabis until you were 31, when you stopped. Why?

It was just the right time. I had two children and started thinking about who I wanted to be, how my children would see me one day, and how I wanted to see myself.

DSwitzerland is currently testing legal cannabis sales. Do you support this?

In theory, I think it's better to help people rather than criminalize them across the board. When something is illegal, it becomes harder to get help. And if alcohol were invented today, it would probably be banned as well.

Many musicians claim that drugs make them more creative.

For me, it was actually the opposite. It certainly didn't make me any more creative. For some people, it might create a sense of freedom. But more creativity? No.

What gives you today the same feeling that cannabis used to give you?

Probably sports. Working out, going to the sauna, or jumping into the ocean in the winter. Music was never my drug. It was my hobby—one that eventually started paying my bills.

The Christiania artists' and hippie commune was founded in 1971 as an autonomous free state in the heart of Copenhagen. ChatGPT

Your mother still lives there. Do you visit Christiania often?

Almost every week. I live right next door. My mom lives there, and so do a lot of my friends.

Will Christiania be safe in 2026?

I think Christiania is safer than many areas around train stations in major European cities. The media have given the place a worse reputation than it deserves.

Christiania seems to be the exact opposite of a monarchy. What is your view of the Danish royal family?

I think the monarchy and Christiania have more in common than many people realize. Both exist only because Denmark is liberal enough to allow them. And King Frederik—who was still Crown Prince at the time—even attended several rock concerts in Christiania back then. So there are more connections between these worlds than one might suspect at first glance.

«To this day, “7 Years” is my favorite song. That might sound strange, since I wrote it.» Lukas Graham Danish singer and songwriter

More than ten years later: What does “7 Years” mean to you today?

It's still my favorite song to this day. That might sound strange, since I wrote it myself. But it changed my life. Thanks to this song, I was able to repair my mother's roof and buy her a summer house. It has allowed me to travel all over the world and do what I love.

Many artists eventually reach a point where they can no longer stand to listen to their biggest hits.

I don't get it. I wrote the song that changed my life. Of course, I still enjoy singing it.

You're on tour with Ed Sheeran this summer. What's he like?

He's a very normal, down-to-earth guy. We have a lot in common: kids the same age, Irish roots, and a love of folk and rap music.