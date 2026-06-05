In the middle of the hustle and bustle of Manhattan, Madonna suddenly took to the stage on Thursday. In addition to old classics, the free concert also gave a foretaste of her new album.

Madonna at the Met Gala in New York about a year ago. She sang about the fact that the metropolis is the city of her heart at a surprise concert in the middle of Manhattan on Thursday. (archive picture)

Pop icon Madonna gave a 15-minute surprise concert in New York's Times Square. Wearing a pink corset, silver boots and blue glasses, the 67-year-old artist transformed the famous square in Manhattan into a "nightclub" on Thursday evening (local time), as reported by several US media outlets.

According to the reports, numerous pedestrians and fans gathered to listen to the free performance, which was announced at short notice. In addition to well-known hits such as "Hung Up" and "I love New York" from her 2005 album "Confessions on a Dance Floor", Madonna also reportedly performed songs from her new album "Confessions on a Dance Floor: Part II", which is due to be released on July 3. It is the singer's first album in around seven years.

The performance was organized in collaboration with the dating app Grindr to mark the start of Pride Month - a month dedicated to lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans and queer (LGBTQ) rights. "Thank you, New York", the singer wrote on Instagram after the concert and wished her fans a "Happy Pride".