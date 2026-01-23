What's it like to have your own children's book adapted into a movie? A conversation with Marcus Pfister from Bern on the movie set—he remembers the Augsburger Puppenkiste from his youth.

Picture book author and illustrator Marcus Pfister scored a hit with children in 1992 with *The Rainbow Fish*. He has entrusted his story to the filmmakers at the Augsburger Puppenkiste: “They’re professionals.”

Marcus Pfister, have you shared anything today? Sharing is, after all, the central theme in *The Rainbow Fish*.

Marcus Pfister: Yes, that’s the thing about sharing. Sharing is important, and of course it’s a great catchphrase. For me, though, the story was mainly about something else: that appearances shouldn’t be so important, but friendships should.

Is that why the story about the fish with the shiny scales still works so well today?

Exactly. At first, the Rainbow Fish thought he was great and didn’t want to give up any of his shiny scales. Then he shared them with the other fish. But he could have just thrown the scales away, because that’s what it’s all about: The change the Rainbow Fish has to go through—namely, realizing that inner values are just as important as outer ones. By the way, he isn’t being blackmailed into giving up his scales, as some have accused me of suggesting.

Not only is this first volume of the story being adapted for film, but parts of the sequels will be as well. Were you able to have a say in the screenplay?

I received the final script and was able to suggest changes. I also had a lively exchange with director Florian Moch, especially regarding the characters. A small 3-D model made of modeling clay, which I had created for my illustrations, served, among other things, as a template for the wooden puppet. In addition, we had to clarify all the details regarding the puppet’s range of motion.

So, are you happy with the film adaptation?

I haven't seen the movie yet—it hasn't been finished filming yet. But yes, I'm satisfied. And the thing is, sometimes you just have to let go. In the sense that I have to remind myself that these are professionals who are adapting my story for the screen. They'll make the right decisions.

Speaking of letting go: Don't you sometimes feel like putting an end to *The Rainbow Fish*? It's sold 30 million copies—surely that's enough by now?

I only have anything to do with the Rainbow Fish when I publish a new story about him, which happens about once every five years. It’s not like I interact with him every day. I’m grateful for how many doors he’s opened for me, and for how many trips I’ve been able to take because of him, for example. And I think it’s cool when he inspires others to get creative themselves and create something new, like in schools.

Michelle Obama also read it aloud once.

I wasn't there, though. But I was incredibly happy to see that he's still successful in the U.S. after all this time.

Why is *The Rainbow Fish* still relevant today?

I think it has a lot to do with the simplicity of the story. It’s not tied to any specific time or place. Plus, the Rainbow Fish books deal with timeless themes: arrogance, arguments, friendship, jealousy, and many others.

Almost your entire family came along for this set visit in Augsburg. Who will you watch the movie with in November?

Marcus Pfister: With my grandchildren. It will be their first movie.*

*This interview by Nina Kobelt of Keystone-SDA was made possible with the support of the Gottlieb and Hans Vogt Foundation.