According to media reports, the entertainment conglomerate Paramount is laying the groundwork for a move out of California. The move is reportedly prompted by an antitrust lawsuit challenging the planned acquisition of its rival, Warner Bros.

Paramount Pictures is a Hollywood institution. But according to reports, the dispute over the acquisition of its rival, Warner Bros., could lead to a change of address. (File photo)

The Paramount board of directors has approved the launch of the project on October 1, according to reports from the website “Puck” and the financial news service Bloomberg, among others, citing people familiar with the matter. Paramount did not initially comment on the matter.

According to reports, Paramount CEO David Ellison spoke of a five-year plan under which the majority of jobs in the film and TV divisions would be relocated. If the Warner acquisition goes through, a studio lot in Hollywood could also be sold.

It was reported that the states of Tennessee, Georgia, and Texas, among others, are being considered as potential new locations. These are all states where President Donald Trump’s Republican Party is strong. Other California-based companies, such as the automaker Tesla, led by tech billionaire Elon Musk, have also moved their corporate headquarters to Republican states in recent years, which promise these companies more freedom and a lower tax burden.

The current antitrust lawsuit was filed by California and other states led by Democrats. California Attorney General Rob Bonta called it an attempt at extortion, according to reports. Among other things, the states argue that the merger would distort competition for popular movies and thereby put pressure on movie theaters.

No progress until March

Last week, a judge set the trial date for antitrust lawsuits filed by U.S. states and the screenwriters’ union for early March of next year. For Paramount, this makes the deal—which is already worth about $111 billion (about 96 billion euros)—even more expensive. That’s because Paramount’s top executives promised Warner shareholders additional payments of about $650 million per quarter if the acquisition isn’t finalized by the end of September. As a result, it’s very likely that Paramount will have to pay at least $1.3 billion more.

The clock is ticking for Paramount

In addition, time is running out. The companies have set a deadline of June 4, 2027, to complete the acquisition. If that deadline passes, Warner Bros. can terminate the deal—and collect a $7 billion penalty from Paramount. At the same time, the companies could also extend the deadline. Paramount has temporarily suspended the Warner Bros. acquisition following the antitrust lawsuits.