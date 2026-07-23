YouTuber Marvin Wildhage conducted an experiment to test the credibility of medical influencers. This has serious consequences for a well-known medical influencer.

Here's what it's all about Well-known YouTuber Marvin Wildhage wants to use an experiment to question the credibility of medical influencers.

That's why Wildhage made up a disease and founded a fake pharmaceutical company.

A few influencers came forward who wanted to promote the campaign.

For the well-known Medfluencer Alina Walbrun, this campaign has had bitter consequences. Summary created with

YouTuber Marvin Wildhage is known for his spectacular stunts; in particular, his appearance as a fake mascot at the 2024 European Soccer Championship made headlines. Now he has examined the credibility of medical influencers— the result of his experiment is clear.

As reported by the news portal “Tag24” reports, Wildhage aims to show in his new video how doctors on TikTok, Instagram, and other platforms are “quietly, illegally, and secretly raking in a fortune.” According to Wildhage, medical professionals are not actually allowed to advertise, which is why pharmaceutical companies often rely on so-called “disease awareness campaigns.” These campaigns initially provide information about a disease but ultimately aim to offer the appropriate treatment.

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For his project, the YouTuber invented a disease that causes the nose to swell significantly. To this end, he founded a fake pharmaceutical company with its own website and a CEO named “Dr. Geppetto,” a reference to the story of Pinocchio. Despite these obvious clues that the story was fake, it was no problem at all to find influencers willing to promote the campaign.

A Bitter Aftermath for Doc Alina

The campaign ended up having bitter consequences for the well-known Medfluencer Alina Walbrun, known as Doc Alina, as “Promiflash” reports . In the advertisement, Walbrun had claimed to have treated this illness while she was still a student. To emphasize this, she listed additional symptoms—which, of course, did not exist.

Lawyer Christian Solmecke commented on this to “Promiflash”: “Anyone who, in exchange for payment, spreads medical falsehoods and deliberately stokes fear of a completely fabricated disease in order to create a purely artificial market is in complete violation of medical professional duties.”

Marvin Wildhage hat in seinem neuesten Video eine fiktive Krankheit erfunden und Medfluencer angefragt, ob sie dafür Awareness schaffen würden.



>> Alina Walbrun, eine angehende Ärztin mit abgeschlossenem Medizinstudium, hat diese Kampagne tatsächlich beworben.



Konsequenz: pic.twitter.com/Aej22DjqWA — Twitch Spion🕵🏽‍♂️ (@twitchspion) July 21, 2026

The LMU Medical Center in Munich—where Walbrun had been working as a lecturer since February 2022—has now responded to this violation and explained on YouTube : “Alina Walbrun is no longer employed at the LMU Medical Center. As the Faculty of Medicine at LMU Munich and as the LMU Medical Center, we distance ourselves from unscientific statements that contradict the principles of evidence-based medicine.”