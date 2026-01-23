Good news for the Norwegian royal family: Princess Mette-Marit has been discharged from the hospital following her lung transplant and is returning home.

Here's what it's all about Crown Princess Mette-Marit was discharged from the hospital following her successful lung transplant and is now recovering at home with her family.

In a personal message, the 52-year-old expressed her special gratitude to organ donors and medical staff. She explained that organ donation had given her a new lease on life.

As early as the beginning of July, Mette-Marit appeared in new photos released by the royal family, watching a soccer game with Crown Prince Haakon. At that time, earlier speculation about her dismissal had proven to be unfounded. Summary created with

Good news from Norway: Crown Princess Mette-Marit is finally allowed to leave the hospital. The Norwegian Royal House announced this in a statement on Tuesday, according to various Scandinavian media outlets.

Following her successful lung transplant, the 52-year-old addressed the public with moving words. “I am deeply grateful. First of all, I would like to thank everyone who chooses to donate an organ. That has given me the gift of life,” explains Mette-Marit. “Words cannot express how grateful and humbled I am for this.”

The Crown Princess also extends her thanks to everyone who has supported her on her long journey: her family, as well as the doctors, surgeons, nurses, physical therapists, and the entire medical staff. She pays tribute to their “irreplaceable dedication” to the Norwegian healthcare system.

I've already watched the European Soccer Championship at home

Just a few days before her discharge, Mette-Marit appeared in new photos released by the royal family. In early July, she watched the Norwegian national soccer team’s World Cup match alongside Crown Prince Haakon at the Royal Palace in Oslo.

Leaning closely against each other, the two sat on the sofa, wearing fan scarves in the national colors, with Norwegian flags in the background. While Haakon stared intently at the TV, Mette-Marit smiled at the camera.

Shortly thereafter, reports of an alleged trip home sparked speculation. The Norwegian magazine *Se og Hør* wrote that the Crown Princess had been allowed to spend the first weekend in July temporarily with her family. However, the palace clarified that Mette-Marit had not yet been officially discharged from Rikshospitalet at that time. But now the time has come: Following her major lung transplant, the 52-year-old can continue her recovery at home surrounded by her family.