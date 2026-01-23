It’s the hottest romance rumor of the summer: Michelle Hunziker and the Roman dentist and actor Giulio Berruti. Now the entertainer is putting an end to the speculation—with a first intimate photo on Instagram.

Michelle Hunziker posted this romantic photo on Instagram. It shows her in a tender moment with Roman dentist Giulio Berruti.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Michelle Hunziker has officially confirmed her relationship with Giulio Berruti for the first time. She posted a romantic photo of the two of them at sunset on Instagram.

The 41-year-old Roman is both a dentist and an actor. He is well-known in Italy for his numerous film and television roles.

According to reports, Hunziker and Berruti met last December at an event in Switzerland. The new photo puts an end to the previous rumors about their relationship.

Michelle Hunziker is now openly showing her love. The Swiss TV host has posted her first photo with her partner, Giulio Berruti, on Instagram. The intimate, cuddly picture shows the two as silhouettes at sunset—a romantic moment that leaves little room for doubt.

For some time now, Hunziker has been publicly gushing about her relationship with the 41-year-old Italian. With this new snapshot, she’s now giving her fans their first direct glimpse into her romantic happiness. In the published photos, the two appear close and in love.

Giulio Berruti, 41, is best known in Italy as an actor and has already appeared in numerous film and television productions.

While studying dentistry, Giulio Berruti built a successful career as an actor. Today, the Rome native works both in front of the camera and as a dentist—an unusual combination that has made him a well-known figure in Italy.

Hunziker is said to have met her new love in December

The romance with Hunziker is said to have begun last December at an event in Switzerland that she was hosting.

And Berruti fits right into Michelle Hunziker’s romantic history so far, as the timeline shows.