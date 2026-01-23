Michelle Hunziker traveled to Sardinia with her daughters, Sole and Celeste, on a regular scheduled flight. At the airport, she took the time to pose for photos with fans. Still, it seems there’s only so much relaxation to be had on her vacation.

Michelle Hunziker is currently on vacation in Sardinia.

Here's what it's all about Michelle Hunziker flew from Milan to Sardinia with her daughters, Sole and Celeste.

The Swiss TV host was recognized at Olbia Airport and posed for photos with several fans.

Her friend Jonathan Kashanian later joked that the vacation with the 49-year-old fitness enthusiast was like a “Marine Corps” training course. Summary created with

No private jet and no star-like airs: Michelle Hunziker traveled to Sardinia on a regular commercial flight with her daughters Sole and Celeste.

The Swiss TV host arrived in Olbia in the early afternoon of August 3. She had flown from Milan-Linate to the vacation island on Aeroitalia, sitting among the other passengers.

However, the celebrity traveler did not go unnoticed. While waiting for her luggage, the 49-year-old was recognized by fans. Hunziker took the time to pose for photos with them before continuing her trip to the Costa Smeralda.

Her outfit was also simple: The host wore loose-fitting overalls, a white T-shirt, and a blue cap.

"She thinks it's a Marine Corps course."

Hunziker is spending her vacation in Porto Cervo with her daughters and friends. Anyone who had hoped for nothing but relaxing days was apparently disappointed.

Her boyfriend, Jonathan Kashanian, shared glimpses of their vacation plans on social media. These included a workout at the gym and a trip to the grocery store to buy healthy food.

"I'm on vacation with Hunziker, who thinks this is a Marine Corps training course," Kashanian joked before practice.

Hunziker didn't give him much time to film. “Even this is a waste of time. That's enough now, come on!” she urged him. The host later shared the clip herself on Instagram.

A Busy Schedule After the Break

After her break in Sardinia, Hunziker has a busy fall ahead of her. Among other things, she will return to the comedy show “Zelig” during the 2026–27 Mediaset season.

She'll be joined by Ale and Franz. A new season of "Super Karaoke" has also been announced.