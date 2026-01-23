Charlotte Casiraghi, daughter of Princess Caroline of Monaco, spoke in a rare interview about her upbringing and revealed that she was nearly broken by her mother’s strict intellectual demands.

Princess Caroline of Hanover (left) and her daughter Charlotte Casiraghi at the awards ceremony for the Longines Global Champions Tour in Monte Carlo on July 5, 2025.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Charlotte Casiraghi says she suffered from public pressure and the high expectations of her mother, Princess Caroline. To gain acceptance, she often conformed and held back.

As a woman in particular, she was scrutinized more closely than her brothers. The media scrutinized her appearance, her private life, and her decisions more intensely.

Her mother’s high intellectual standards equipped her with important skills but also weighed heavily on her. At times, this caused her to lose her joy in reading; today, however, she has rediscovered her zest for life and her love of writing.

Charlotte Casiraghi has been in the spotlight since childhood. The niece of Prince Albert regularly plays a public role at important events of the Monegasque royal family—such as the National Day celebrations or the Rose Ball.

In an interview with the French magazine “Psychologies,” the 39-year-old speaks openly about the downsides of this attention. To be accepted and live up to expectations, she says, one often withdraws and makes oneself “very small.” She says the public eye has always been on her—“even though everything was done to protect us from it.”

Charlotte Casiraghi on Her Life in the Spotlight

Charlotte Casiraghi compares her situation to that of her brothers, Andrea and Pierre Casiraghi. Although she says they were raised similarly, she has felt a clear difference in how the public perceives them.

Even as a child, she was subjected to critical scrutiny, explains the 39-year-old. Girls are often expected to conform more. Furthermore, her private life, her decisions, and her appearance were scrutinized much more closely than those of men.

“In any case, the media attention I received was always much greater than what my brothers experienced,” says Casiraghi. In her opinion, it’s easier to reduce people to a certain image or symbol rather than perceive them as individual personalities.

«“In any case, the media attention I received was always much greater than what my brothers experienced.”» Charlotte Casiraghi Monegasque Royal

The author and brand ambassador also speaks openly about her childhood. She grew up with a “brilliant and highly educated mother” who had high intellectual expectations.

As a child, however, you also have to grapple with your parents’ expectations—or at least with what you believe they expect of you.

Charlotte Casiraghi Has Made Peace with Her Heritage

Her mother’s high standards shaped her, says Charlotte Casiraghi. Looking back, she sees them as both a strength and a burden. Those expectations gave her a solid foundation and important tools for life.

At the same time, the intense pressure took its toll. Charlotte Casiraghi says of this: “I wanted so badly to give the right answer that I cut myself off from my own feelings.” That’s why she lost her joy in reading—at times.

Today, the 39-year-old looks back on her life differently. Her zest for life and love of writing have returned. It took her a long time to see herself as legitimate.

She has since come to accept that many people reduce her primarily to her name and her background.