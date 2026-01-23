Freedom of artistic expression will be the focus of the 60th edition of the Montreux Jazz Festival, said festival director Mathieu Jaton. The musician Raye, who will open the festival on Friday evening, has been given carte blanche for the occasion. (File photo)

The 60th edition features a total of 67 concerts for which tickets must be purchased. The anniversary lineup includes big names such as Nick Cave, Sting, Moby, Deep Purple, The Roots, James Taylor, John Legend, Zara Larsson, and many more.

About 20 concerts are already sold out, as festival director Mathieu Jaton told Keystone-SDA. “That’s a very good result.” The opening weekend kicks off on Friday evening with R&B singer Raye, who is performing at the festival for the third year in a row. Raye recently skyrocketed to fame with her hit “Where is my Husband!,” which has been near the top of the Swiss charts for 40 weeks.

Carte Blanche for Raye

According to Jaton, she will be inviting “high-profile guests” that evening to celebrate six decades of jazz, soul, blues, and pop. The set will feature both hits and previously unreleased collaborations. Raye will also perform new interpretations of classic songs.

Raye embodies various musical genres—jazz, soul, blues, pop, and hip-hop—and thus also embodies the festival. She was given carte blanche for the evening. “We wanted to highlight the freedom of artistic expression to celebrate this 60th anniversary,” said Jaton.

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Waited 30 Years for Moby

Sting will headline on Saturday and Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds on Sunday to round out the opening weekend. At the Jazz Lab, singer and rapper Eddy de Pretto will open the festival with the world premiere of “Lonely Club,” a blend of music and contemporary dance.

For Jaton, the very first performance by New York-based electropop artist Moby at the festival is one of the highlights. They’ve been waiting 30 years for him. On July 15, he’ll be performing songs from his new album, *Future Quiet*, as well as some of his biggest hits.