Swiss mountaineering pioneer Max Eiselin passed away on July 9 at the age of 94. A native of Lucerne, he led the first ascent of Dhaulagiri in the Himalayas in 1960.

Max Eiselin, the leader of the first Swiss ascent of an 8,000-meter peak, on October 13, 1957, on the Upper Steingletscher in the canton of Bern.

Here's what it's all about On July 9, Swiss national Max Eiselin passed away at the age of 94, as his family announced on Facebook a few days ago.

In 1960, the man from Lucerne led the first ascent of Dhaulagiri in the Himalayas.

In 1954, this pioneer of mountaineering was the first person to sell mountaineering gear in Switzerland.

He founded the mountaineering store of the same name, which had branches throughout Switzerland until 2017. Summary created with

According to an obituary written by Eiselin and published on Tuesday, he had recently been “on a steep, grueling final push” toward his last great summit. He has now reached the summit—“physically exhausted, but content and free as a bird,” as stated in the obituary in the “Luzerner Zeitung.” He looks back on his long journey and once again sees all the beauty and uniqueness of his life’s journey before his eyes.

Eiselin experienced several once-in-a-lifetime moments. Under his leadership, the first ascent of the world’s seventh-highest peak, Dhaulagiri in the Himalayas, was achieved in May 1960. In an article on the Swiss Alpine Club (SAC) website, the expedition leader at the time describes how the climbers wore reindeer-hide boots, used tents they had sewn themselves, and had oxygen tanks that were not pressurized enough. “So we were ‘forced’ to become the first expedition to do without oxygen,” Eiselin is quoted as saying.

A demonstration and training camp for participants in the 1958 Dhaulagiri expedition on the Upper Stein Glacier, photographed in October 1957. Keystone/Photopress Archive

The “Yeti” aircraft also became well-known during the first ascent. At the time, the Pilatus Porter served as a transport aircraft for the eighth expedition to make the first ascent of Dhaulagiri. “But it was this very plane that cost Eiselin the summit,” the “Neue Zürcher Zeitung” wrote on Tuesday in an obituary. According to the report, the expedition leader had to deal with engine trouble on the plane—and thus missed up with his teammates. He himself did not stand on the summit of the eight-thousander.

First Mountain Sports Store

Eiselin also demonstrated a pioneering spirit as an entrepreneur. In the 1950s, he was the first person in Switzerland to open a store selling mountaineering gear, according to the “Neue Zürcher Zeitung.” The store, which bore his name, operated with branches throughout Switzerland until 2017.

Mountaineer Max Eiselin, leader of the Dhaulagiri expedition, at Kloten Airport on March 12, 1960, before departure. (Archive photo) Keystone

As a young mountaineer and ski tourer, he could not—and would not—put up with the often very limited selection of mountaineering gear available in sports stores, as the Keystone-SDA news agency reported in 2017. The article was prompted by the closure of the last Eiselin mountaineering store in Switzerland.