Duets for the Disney films "Beauty and the Beast" and "Aladdin" showcased his velvety voice to its best advantage - and made Peabo Bryson famous. Now he has died at the age of 75.

At the age of 75 Mourning for Peabo Bryson: Disney star and duet partner of Céline Dion dies

No time? blue News summarizes for you US soul singer Peabo Bryson has died at the age of 75 following a stroke. According to his family, he died surrounded by his loved ones.

Bryson became famous through successful duets with singers such as Céline Dion and was nicknamed the "Voice of Love". His velvety voice shaped numerous love ballads.

He won great acclaim for the Disney songs "Beauty and the Beast" and "A Whole New World". The hits made him famous worldwide and brought him Grammy success.

US soul singer Peabo Bryson, known among other things for his duet with Céline Dion in the Disney film "Beauty and the Beast", has died, according to media reports.

As the US broadcaster "CNN" and the British broadcaster "BBC" quoted from a family statement, he died at the age of 75 on Tuesday evening - "surrounded by the love of his family and closest confidants".

Peabo Bryson, R&B singer behind Beauty and the Beast, dies aged 75 https://t.co/IElCwAepo0 — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) June 3, 2026

His family confirmed that the 75-year-old had died in hospital following a stroke, reported theNew York Times. On Sunday, the industry magazine "Variety" and the US celebrity portal "People"reported that the singer had suffered a stroke, citing a spokesperson.

Performances with Céline Dion

According to the New York Times, Bryson was nicknamed the "Voice of Love" primarily for his duets with well-known female artists such as Canadian Céline Dion, which stormed the charts.

he received a Grammy for the title song of the Walt Disney film "Beauty and the Beast", among other things. With the song "A Whole New World" from the soundtrack of the Disney film "Aladdin", he knocked Whitney Houston off the top of the US charts.

More videos from the department