This year, the Locarno Film Festival is featuring 233 films, along with the stars who are traveling to Lake Maggiore and an impressive supporting program. To help you keep track of everything, Keystone-SDA has put together a guide.

The 79th edition of the Locarno Film Festival is about to begin: starting today, Wednesday, Locarno will once again be all about movies—both new releases and classics—and the stars being honored. (File photo)

Which celebrities are expected to attend the Locarno Film Festival?

Actress and model Isabella Rossellini: On the opening night, the Locarno Film Festival will honor her with the Excellence Award as a figure who has shaped contemporary cinema. The following evening, on August 6, Rossellini will be seen in one of her most iconic roles when David Lynch’s film “Wild at Heart” (1990) is screened on the Piazza Grande. She will also meet with the audience that morning (10:30 a.m.) at the Forum Spazio Cinema.

Actress Asia Argento: She will be honored for her lifetime achievement on August 13. She will appear on the big screen in Piazza Grande as early as August 6, in “Armony” (2026) by Italian director Dario Albertini. On August 14 (10:30 a.m.), a public discussion with her will take place at the Forum Spazio Cinema.

Director James Gray will accept the Pardo alla Carriera on Sunday, August 9, in the Piazza Grande, before presenting his new film, *Paper Tiger* (2026), which will then be screened. The film premiered last May at the Cannes Film Festival. On Monday (1:30 p.m.), Gray will meet with the audience at the Forum Spazio Cinema.

Which movies are must-sees?

The theme of family runs like a common thread through this year’s program. In this context, it’s worth mentioning the romantic comedy “Brave New Love” by Danish director Maria Bäck, which is competing in the international competition for the Golden Leopard.

Also in the running for the top prize is “Nun dul dega eomne (Nowhere to Lay My Eyes)” by Hong Sangsoo. The Korean director previously won the Golden Leopard in 2015 for “Right Now, Wrong Then.”

"The Invite" (2026), the new film by and starring Olivia Wilde, will be screened on the Piazza Grande for the first time in Switzerland. Giona A. Nazzaro, the festival’s artistic director, considers the film to be “one of this fall’s blockbuster hits.”

For fans of classic films, the Locarno Film Festival has plenty in store on the Piazza Grande every night at midnight:

- "Wild at Heart" by David Lynch

- "Dances with Wolves" (1990) by Kevin Costner, in the restored, uncut 4-hour version

- "Taxi Driver" (1976) by Martin Scorsese, marking the film's 50th anniversary

The retrospective at the 79th Locarno Film Festival is titled “Red & Black.” It focuses on the Blacklist, which included Hollywood’s leftists during the McCarthy era. It was a repressive era, yet one of great artistic vitality, as the organizers emphasized in a press release. The program features works by, for example, John Garfield, Joseph Losey, Dalton Trumbo, Dorothy Parker, Richard Wright, and Charlie Chaplin.

How is Swiss cinema represented?

This year’s program features 36 Swiss films, including 8 co-productions. Of particular note is “Frank & Louis,” the first English-language film by Aargau-based director Petra Volpe, who was recently acclaimed for “Heldin,” among other works. “Frank & Louis” had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival. It is now celebrating its European premiere on the Piazza Grande.

In the international competition, Swiss-Portuguese director Basil Da Cunha is hoping to win a Golden Leopard for “O Jacaré.” The film is the final installment of a trilogy dedicated to life in the Reboleira neighborhood on the outskirts of Lisbon.

In addition, the four-part TV documentary series *Der Engelmacher* by Swiss director Marina Klauser will have its world premiere outside of the competition. In the series, Klauser explores the history of the Swiss religious community Methernita and its founder, Paul Baumann. Baumann was accused of sexually abusing minors.

What the festival has to offer besides movies

The festival isn't just about movies; for eleven days, it also creates a unique atmosphere in the city of Locarno. For those who appreciate music as well as movies, there are concerts at the Rotonda. The lineup includes Italian singer-songwriter Enrico Ruggeri, the band 77 Bombay Street, Sebalter from Ticino, and the young Swiss pop artist Soleroy.

There are also exhibitions on offer, such as “Piazza Nostra” in the courtyard of the Museo Casorella and along a walking tour through the city. The exhibition “Voices on the History of the Locarno Film Festival” (August 6–January 10, 2027) presents firsthand accounts from those who experienced the festival behind the scenes. “The Dynamic Eye: Paths of Perception” at the Museo Casa Rusca explores the processes of seeing, including in the visual arts of the 20th and 21st centuries.

One of the oldest film festivals

The Locarno Film Festival has been held since August 1946. Along with the Venice International Film Festival (1932), the Cannes Film Festival (1946), and the Berlinale (1951), it is one of the most traditional film festivals and among the most prestigious in Europe. Over the years, it has established itself as a springboard for young filmmakers. The 79th edition will take place from August 5 to 16.