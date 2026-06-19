The Openair St. Gallen kicks off this coming Thursday. Around 100 artists and DJs will perform on various stages through Sunday. Up to 30,000 music fans are expected to attend.

Bratwurst, Olma, Openair. These are the three terms most commonly associated with St. Gallen outside of Eastern Switzerland. As is usually the case, such clichés have a basis in reality: For 45 years, new generations of music fans—some from all over Switzerland and neighboring countries—have been gathering in Sittertobel. Up to 30,000 visitors attend the festival over its four days.

Twenty One Pilots, Nina Chuba, Zara Larsson, and Scooter are the headliners that the organizers highlight on posters and on their website. As always, the lineup caters to a wide range of musical tastes. It features familiar faces like Jan Delay, bands like Wet Leg—of whom you might only know one song (“Chaise Longue”)—or acts that have just released a new album, such as All Them Witches. There are also well-known Swiss acts like Baschi and Hecht, as well as regional acts like Panda Lux.

Just under a week before the festival kicks off, tickets were still available in various categories. The festival organizers told the Keystone-SDA news agency that they are very satisfied with advance ticket sales, which are significantly higher than last year’s figures. Over 90 percent of the four-day passes have already been sold.

The goal is an attendance rate of around 90 percent. “We are currently on track to reach this goal.” The weather is always a major factor influencing last-minute ticket purchases.

A Pioneering Role from the Start

The formula of catering to as many tastes as possible—in contrast, for example, to the Hip-Hop Openair Frauenfeld—is just as much a part of the festival’s DNA as the images of mud baths should heavy rains set in, as is not uncommon.

In its early days, the St. Gallen Openair was one of the few opportunities in Eastern Switzerland to experience live rock or pop concerts. Driven by the same hunger for concerts, the Grabenhalle was established in the city of St. Gallen in the 1980s—albeit for a somewhat different sound.

The organizers have long since left this early phase behind. For many years now, they have been organizing a major event. The large number of visitors requires efficient processes for ticket sales, admission, and food service. Cash has been phased out on the festival grounds.

Changes in the music industry also necessitated a different corporate structure: Since 2020, the festival has been part of CTS Eventim—one of the world’s largest music conglomerates—through Gadget Entertainment Group AG and a majority stake.

When asked, organizers stated that the collaboration with CTS Eventim has proven successful overall. Strategic and operational decisions regarding the festival continue to be made on-site by the local team.

Fees Are Rising

As with other festivals, ticket prices have generally risen in recent years. This year, a ticket for all four days of the festival costs 299 francs. As with other concert promoters, this trend is attributed to the steadily rising fees for top acts. In 2026, however, a half-price “Youth Ticket” for 12- to 16-year-olds was introduced for the first time.

Efforts toward greater sustainability have already been recognized with an award. Glass and cans are banned, as are plastic straws. The ticket price includes travel by public transportation, and the number of parking spaces has been reduced.

The CO2 emissions caused, among other things, by the traveling bands are offset. These funds go toward a soil fertility fund in the Lake Constance region or a reforestation project in Nicaragua.