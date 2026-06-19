For the time being, the Explosives Act will not be amended to include new rules on the use of fireworks. On Friday, the National Council rejected the counterproposal to the Fireworks Initiative in the final vote. The initiative could therefore go to a vote on its own.

During its deliberations on the fireworks initiative, Parliament was ultimately unable to agree on a counterproposal that could secure a majority. (Featured image)

By a vote of 114 to 79, with 6 abstentions, the lower house rejected the counterproposal at the last minute. The bill has thus failed.

The plan was to ban the setting off of firecrackers throughout Switzerland in the future. This was intended to reduce noise pollution for people and animals. In addition, only non-hazardous fireworks—and only in small quantities—would have been permitted to be personally imported into Switzerland.

The organization behind the popular initiative “For a Restriction on Fireworks (Fireworks Initiative)” felt that the rules adopted by Parliament did not go far enough. They announced that they would stand by their initiative. In the coming days, the initiative committee will make a final decision on whether to withdraw the initiative or put it to a vote.

If the initiative were to be approved, Parliament would have to implement more far-reaching restrictions on the sale and use of noisy fireworks. According to public opinion polls, the initiative enjoys broad support among the population.