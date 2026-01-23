Neon colors are back—and they're bolder than ever.
blue News
If you don’t want to get lost among the Love-Mobiles at the 2026 Street Parade in Zurich, there’s one thing you need above all else: color. Neon is currently making a spectacular comeback on the runways—and there’s hardly anywhere this trend fits better than at the world’s most colorful techno party.
In 2026, it’s goodbye to “Quiet Luxury”. Neon is back because fashion wants to stand out again. Street Parade? The perfect place to let your inner highlighter shine. A bright shirt or a full neon look—these days, the rule is: the louder, the better.
Neon green, pink, orange, or yellow? It doesn't matter who's wearing it. Oversized shirts, mesh shirts, cargo shorts, or cycling shorts look great on everyone. The Street Parade is the perfect stage to play with colors instead of boredom.
If you don't want to dress up like a glittering disco ball right away, go for a single statement piece: a neon bucket hat, sunglasses, sneakers, or a fanny pack. One bold, eye-catching item is often all it takes to make your outfit pop.
Neon pink with neon green? Lemon yellow with electric blue? That’s exactly what’s happening on the runways right now. The new neon looks thrive on clashing colors—the more unexpected, the cooler. The Street Parade has never been a place for restraint.
Neon has always been more than just a color. It symbolizes energy, freedom, and a touch of rebellion. That’s exactly why this trend is making a comeback: After years of beige and muted tones, fashion can once again be loud, cheerful, and over-the-top. And where better to embrace it than at the world’s most colorful techno party?