If you don’t want to get lost among the Love-Mobiles at the 2026 Street Parade in Zurich, there’s one thing you need above all else: color. Neon is currently making a spectacular comeback on the runways—and there’s hardly anywhere this trend fits better than at the world’s most colorful techno party.

Colorful Instead of Boring Neon pops—here's how to turn heads at the Street Parade

Here's what it's all about Neon is back—and louder than ever.

After years of beige and muted tones, designers are turning to bold colors once again.

The 2026 Street Parade in Zurich is the perfect opportunity to confidently wear pink, green, or yellow.

With these five tips, you're guaranteed to nail the neon look. Summary created with

More courage, less beige

In 2026, it’s goodbye to “Quiet Luxury”. Neon is back because fashion wants to stand out again. Street Parade? The perfect place to let your inner highlighter shine. A bright shirt or a full neon look—these days, the rule is: the louder, the better.

Neon has no gender

Neon green, pink, orange, or yellow? It doesn't matter who's wearing it. Oversized shirts, mesh shirts, cargo shorts, or cycling shorts look great on everyone. The Street Parade is the perfect stage to play with colors instead of boredom.

Better one great thing than five half-measures

If you don't want to dress up like a glittering disco ball right away, go for a single statement piece: a neon bucket hat, sunglasses, sneakers, or a fanny pack. One bold, eye-catching item is often all it takes to make your outfit pop.

Mix the colors—not the fear

Neon pink with neon green? Lemon yellow with electric blue? That’s exactly what’s happening on the runways right now. The new neon looks thrive on clashing colors—the more unexpected, the cooler. The Street Parade has never been a place for restraint.

The most important accessory? Self-confidence

Neon has always been more than just a color. It symbolizes energy, freedom, and a touch of rebellion. That’s exactly why this trend is making a comeback: After years of beige and muted tones, fashion can once again be loud, cheerful, and over-the-top. And where better to embrace it than at the world’s most colorful techno party?

More videos from this section