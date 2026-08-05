For years, there has been speculation about who will become the new 007. If producer Amy Pascal has her way, the decision will be made soon. According to Pascal, however, the next Bond will have a tough time.

Here's what it's all about A decision on who will succeed Daniel Craig as the new James Bond is expected to be made soon.

For film producer Amy Pascal, “the end of the year is a realistic timeframe.”

The British media had mentioned Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Callum Turner, and the Australian Jacob Elordi, among others, as possible candidates. Summary created with

Who will be the new James Bond? The next actor to play 007 is set to be announced later this year. This was revealed by film producer Amy Pascal (“Spider-Man: Brand New Day”), who will produce the next film in the iconic series following Amazon MGM Studios’ acquisition of the Bond franchise.

Will a decision be made before the end of this year?

“I’d say the end of the year is a realistic timeframe,” Pascal told the industry magazine “Deadline” regarding the casting of the coveted role. “We’re approaching this with the utmost care and in a very systematic way.” For years, there has been speculation about who will succeed Daniel Craig as 007.

Amy Pascal has Bond experience. She served as co-chair of Sony Pictures from 2003 to 2015. During that time, the studio distributed and financed the Bond films *Casino Royale* (2006), *Quantum of Solace* (2008), “Skyfall” (2012), and “Spectre” (2015). They were still produced by Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson. The duo handed over creative control of the spy film series to Amazon MGM last year.

Why the New Bond Is Struggling

“I’ve already worked with Barbara Broccoli in the studio, so I know that Daniel Craig leaves huge shoes to fill,” Pascal said. “Taking over from him is no easy task. That’s why this new beginning has to be something truly special—bold, thrilling, and above all, different from what we’ve seen so far.”

British media have speculated that Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Callum Turner, and Australian actor Jacob Elordi, among others, are possible candidates. According to insiders, the role is to be played by a relatively unknown British actor in his late 20s or early 30s. British casting director Nina Gold (“Conclave,” “Hamnet”) was hired to lead the search.

The new 007 adventure will be directed by Canadian Denis Villeneuve (the “Dune” series, “Blade Runner 2049”). The screenplay is being written by British writer Steven Knight (“Peaky Blinders”), who remained tight-lipped in a dpa interview a few months ago: “All I can say is that I love the work, but that’s all.”

25 films in 60 years—and two competing productions

The first James Bond film, *James Bond: Dr. No*, was released in theaters in 1962 and was produced by Albert R. “Cubby” Broccoli and Harry Saltzman. After Saltzman left the project in 1975, Broccoli initially continued the series on his own. Starting with “GoldenEye” in 1995, his daughter Barbara and his stepson Michael G. Wilson took over as producers.

EON Productions, founded by Broccoli and Saltzman, produced a total of 25 Bond films starring six different actors. The last one was *No Time to Die* (2021). Two other 007 films—the comedy *Casino Royale* (1967) and the *Fireball* remake *Never Say Never Again* (1983)—were produced by rival companies.