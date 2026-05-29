The 41-year-old musician delivers a pop hit with a catchy melody and powerful chorus.

She remains true to her style: the song has the typical rocking factor that can also be heard in her top hits such as "Atemlos durch die Nacht". The singer had already announced her new single on Instagram - in a glittery outfit against a blue and purple backdrop.

It's about big feelings again

"I'm so excited to see how you like it and I'm really looking forward to celebrating this special moment with you," she wrote. She also posted a short audio snippet of her new song. In it, Fischer sings - as she often does - about big emotions: "Believe in you and me when we turn up the volume on feelings," it says.

This is followed by lines that sound like a reunion, a second chance and rekindled passion: "I missed us when we were standing in front of each other like this. I can see the old glow in your face." So the pop star delivers what she has been reliably picking up her audience with for years.