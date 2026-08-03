Almost historic: "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" narrowly misses the U.S. opening-day record. In Switzerland, too, the Marvel blockbuster has had one of the strongest theatrical openings of the year so far.

Here's what it's all about The new "Spider-Man" has had an extremely successful opening weekend.

On its opening weekend, the film grossed $355 million in North America—and fell just short of the record.

The film has also been extremely successful in Switzerland. In its first five days, the film drew nearly 146,500 admissions across all three language regions combined. Summary created with

The superhero movie “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” has had one of the most successful theatrical openings in film history in terms of box office revenue, nearly dethroning the previous record holder. On its opening weekend, the film grossed $355 million in North America, falling just short of the record set by “Avengers: Endgame” in 2019 ($357 million), according to data from the industry service Box Office Mojo.

However, according to Boxoffice, it broke the record for an opening Friday in North America: On Friday, “Brand New Day” reportedly grossed $169.3 million—shattering the previous single-day record held by “Avengers: Endgame” ($157.5 million). Worldwide, the Sony and Marvel Studios film (directed by Destin Daniel Cretton) grossed $927 million on its opening weekend.

Number One in Switzerland

In Switzerland, “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” ranks first in box office admissions across all language regions, pushing “The Odyssey” into second place. This is according to figures released by Filmdistribution Schweiz on Monday. Spider-Man accounted for over 76,000 admissions in German-speaking Switzerland alone during its opening weekend. Over the first five days and across all three language regions combined, the film drew nearly 146,500 admissions. By comparison: In Germany, a market ten times larger, the blockbuster drew more than 1.4 million moviegoers after five days.

"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" is the fourth film starring Tom Holland as Peter Parker, aka Spider-Man. Zendaya plays his girlfriend. The previous second-place spot among the biggest U.S. box office openings was also held by a Spider-Man movie: “Spider-Man: No Way Home” opened in 2021 with $260 million.