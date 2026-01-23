There are few countries with as many music festivals as Switzerland. Yet new ones keep popping up. This summer, the canton of Solothurn is hosting two: the Eichholz Festival and Openair Solothurn. Both aim to break new ground.

Stephan Eicher will perform at Openair Solothurn—a festival that will take place for the first time in 2026.

The Eichholz Festival will take place from July 22 to 25 in the village of Gerlafingen, Solothurn. The lineup features mainly Swiss stars such as Bastian Baker, DJ Antoine, and Florian Ast, as well as German rapper Gentleman.

Part of the festival takes place at a public swimming pool, which is also where the event gets its name. “The swimming pool is fully integrated into the festival grounds. That’s unique in Switzerland,” explains festival director Silvan Studer.

The 40,000-square-meter site features three stages, two swimming pools, and a Ferris wheel. “Pool parties during the day, live concerts in the evening,” Studer explains the concept. The venue is designed to accommodate 5,000 people per evening. Visitors can camp on a large meadow. The festival aims to appeal to people of all ages.

The festival director is convinced that the canton of Solothurn needs a traditional festival with a large open field. The goal is to survive the first year. Future editions are then expected to be run profitably. He is certain that the festival is well-prepared for the future—even for hot summers like this year’s: “Because here, you can always cool off.”

"We're not a party festival"

Just under two weeks later, on August 6, the Openair Solothurn will make its debut. Over seven evenings through August 16, two to four concerts will take place each night. The stage is located in the old town, and there is no camping available. For this reason, the two new events do not view each other as competition, as both Studer and Matthias Freiburghaus, festival director of Openair Solothurn, unanimously confirm.

“The target audience alone is completely different: We’re not a party festival. For us, the focus should be on the music,” says Freiburghaus. The average age of those who have already bought tickets is 42.

With so many festivals all over the country, you have to set yourself apart somehow. He describes the new event as a “boutique open-air festival”: intimate, picturesque, and stylish. With 3,000 people per evening, the event is sold out.

The Openair Solothurn will also feature mainly local acts, including Baschi, Zian, Joya Marleen, and Stephan Eicher. “Solothurn deserves an open-air festival,” says Freiburghaus. “There’s never been one before.”

The new event would have to sell a lot of tickets to be profitable. “Our big advantage is that we’re all doing this on a volunteer basis. If we were to calculate the hours, it would never pay off.”

New festivals require perseverance

"The festival scene in Switzerland remains very vibrant and, overall, stable," says Christoph Bill, president of the industry association SMPA. Even if demand has slowed somewhat in some places or tickets are being purchased later than usual.

Many festivals often compete for the same acts—which drives up their fees. That’s another reason why a new festival can’t be launched overnight. “It takes a little breathing room,” Bill explains, referring to perseverance and money—and the support of the region.

“At city festivals—like Openair Solothurn—a lot hinges on the lineup. People go to the more traditional ones—like Eichholz—not just for the concerts, but also for the overall experience,” Bill explains. But both concepts have their place. “At the end of the day, it’s a high-risk business. You can never predict everything.”