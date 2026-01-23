Fatigue, weight gain, or waning motivation are often dismissed as normal signs of aging. In fact, they may point to andropause—a gradual hormonal shift that many men are barely aware of.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Andropause describes the slow decline in testosterone levels starting in middle age and can affect energy, mood, sexuality, and performance.

Fatigue, weight gain, sleep problems, or waning motivation may be related to this, but often have other physical or psychological causes as well.

A healthy lifestyle with exercise, a balanced diet, sufficient sleep, and less stress can alleviate symptoms; persistent symptoms should be evaluated by a doctor.

Men and menopause? Yes, there is not only menopause but also andropause—the term for the gradual decline in testosterone levels that men experience from middle age onward.

These changes usually occur more slowly than in women, but can still affect energy levels, mood, sexuality, and physical performance.

What does andropause mean?

The process of hormonal change in men is referred to as andropause. Unlikefemale menopause, however, fertility does not end suddenly. Rather, it refers to a gradual decline in the male sex hormone testosterone, which can be accompanied by various symptoms. The severity of these symptoms varies from man to man. While terms like menopause or the change of life have long been familiar, andropause is only gradually coming into the spotlight.

Male menopause is also described using terms such as virile climacteric, PADAM syndrome, andropenia, or aging male syndrome. These terms all refer to similar hormonal changes that occur with age.

The focus is on the male sex hormone testosterone. In men, it influences numerous physical and psychological functions, such as muscle development, bone health, libido, mood, and performance. It is primarily produced in the testicles. Starting around age 40, levels slowly decline—usually by about one to two percent per year. There is no fixed age for the onset of andropause. However, experts believe that testosterone levels begin to decline gradually as early as age 30. However, the changes usually only become noticeable around age 40. Whether symptoms occur and how severe they are varies from man to man.

A declining testosterone level is part of the natural aging process. By no means do all men develop symptoms or experience limitations. Furthermore, a low testosterone level should not be equated with a disease. So-called hypogonadism, which refers to a pathological testosterone deficiency, is rather the exception. As men age, the testicles produce less testosterone, and at the same time, hormonal regulation in the brain changes. Factors such as obesity, lack of exercise, or chronic stress can further inhibit testosterone production. Often, multiple causes interact and reinforce each other.

Midlife Crisis and Andropause?

Male menopause is much harder to pin down than female menopause. The hormonal changes occur gradually and often over many years. Symptoms such as fatigue, weight gain, or mood swings may be due to declining testosterone levels, but they can also have other causes. Not every change in midlife is automatically related to andropause. Many men find themselves out of balance anyway during this time: children are growing up, relationships are changing, and career goals have been achieved or are being called into question. Such upheavals can be emotionally taxing and trigger mood swings. It is often not easy to tell whether these changes are primarily due to hormonal shifts or a classic midlife crisis.

In middle age, the risk of conditions such as diabetes, cardiovascular problems, or thyroid disorders also increases. Not all symptoms can simply be attributed to andropause. Fatigue, a decline in performance, or weight gain should be evaluated by a doctor if they persist for a long time or reach a concerning level.

Those who feel less physically resilient often exercise less, gain weight more easily, and lose self-confidence. This, in turn, often leads to frustration, listlessness, or depressive moods. This creates a vicious cycle in which cause and effect can hardly be distinguished from one another. There is a risk that genuine medical conditions will be overlooked for too long.

Possible symptoms

Men also experience hormonal changes—yet andropause differs significantly from female menopause. The symptoms usually develop more slowly and are less severe. Furthermore, changes between the ages of 40 and 60 are not always automatically due to a declining testosterone level. A medical evaluation is preferable to hasty self-diagnosis. If all other causes have been ruled out, various symptoms may indeed be related to declining testosterone levels. These include, among others, weight gain, fatigue, decreased strength, sleep problems, difficulty concentrating, or changes in sexual function. Whether symptoms occur and how pronounced they are varies from man to man.

Testosterone supports muscle building and maintenance. If hormone levels drop, the body often breaks down muscle mass and no longer builds it up as easily. At the same time, metabolism slows down, making it easier to store fat—especially in the abdominal area. The best way to address these changes is with a healthy lifestyle and the necessary dose of acceptance rather than frustration.

Poor sleep is one of the complaints many men in midlife report. Typical symptoms include restless nights, frequent waking, or the feeling of not being fully rested in the morning. Hormonal changes can play a role here. At the same time, chronic sleep deprivation further negatively affects hormone balance and can exacerbate these symptoms.

A declining testosterone level can also affect libido and sexual function. Some men experience a reduced sex drive or have problems with erectile dysfunction. Such symptoms can also be emotionally taxing. Often, those affected put pressure on themselves and, out of shame, do not speak openly about these problems.

This can also become a problem during andropause: energy, concentration, performance, and motivation decline. Tasks become more difficult and resilience decreases. In addition to hormonal changes, other causes may be at play—such as lack of sleep, stress, lack of exercise, or psychological strain. Self-doubt often exacerbates these symptoms.

Embracing the process of aging

As we age, our bodies and physical capabilities change—and that is completely normal. Those who constantly compare themselves to their self-image from earlier years often put themselves under unnecessary pressure. It is more helpful to focus on the positive aspects of this stage of life: more experience, more freedom, and often more time for personal interests and new goals.

Although men also experience hormonal changes, these are discussed far less frequently than menopause in women. Issues such as loss of libido, lack of energy, or depressive moods are still considered “unmanly” in many male social circles. As a result, symptoms often go untreated for a long time, or hormonal causes are not recognized as the reason.

A healthy lifestyle can significantly alleviate symptoms during andropause. Regular exercise, a balanced diet, and sufficient sleep support both physical and mental health. It is equally important to reduce stress whenever possible and to avoid alcohol and smoking. These measures alone can make a significant difference.

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