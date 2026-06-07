The "Chaplin's World" museum in Corsier-sur-Vevey in the canton of Vaud is celebrating its tenth anniversary this year. However, a record for the largest gathering of people dressed as Charlie Chaplin was not broken on Sunday.

429 people dressed as Charlie Chaplin gathered in the museum's garden. Together they formed a giant "10". The result is 233 people lower than the figure recorded at the same location in 2017. Back then, 662 people took part, as the organizers told Keystone-SDA. The world record from 2017 therefore still stands.

However, Sunday's event was only the second gathering of people dressed up in Chaplin's famous black bowler hat, moustache and walking stick.

The organizers had actually set themselves the goal of reaching the mark of 1000 costumed participants. "Basically, it's not so bad that we didn't beat the record, as it's already ours," said Olivia Baliguet, spokesperson for the event. The aim was to put on a community-building event to pay tribute to Chaplin and give the museum more visibility.

Ten-year anniversary

The world record attempt was part of the many activities and events designed to celebrate the museum's tenth anniversary. Entirely dedicated to the art of cinema, the institution took up residence on the heights of Vevey in 2016. Charlie Chaplin's residence during the last 25 years of his life is now part of the museum.

The museum is divided into three sections and is structured around the park, the mansion and a film studio. Recreated sets and dozens of wax figures adorn the 4000 square meter exhibition space.

The museum was inaugurated on April 16, 2016, the birthday of the man in the bowler hat, who died in 1977 at the age of 88. In ten years, Chaplin's World has already welcomed more than one and a half million visitors from 70 countries. It has been honored with several international awards, including the award for best museum in Europe in 2018.