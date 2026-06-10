Setback for Marius Borg Høiby: The 28-year-old must remain in custody until the verdict. The court fears further crimes if he is released.

No time? blue News summarizes for you An appeals court has ruled that Marius Borg Høiby must remain in custody until the verdict. It still sees a high risk of new offenses.

Høiby had applied for release in order to be with his seriously ill mother Mette-Marit. However, the public prosecutor's office successfully appealed against an earlier release decision.

The verdict in the trial against Høiby is expected next Monday. He has been charged with 40 counts and the prosecution is demanding seven years and seven months in prison.

An appeals court has come to the conclusion that "there is still a high probability that Høiby will commit new crimes if he is released", Norwegian radio reported.

The son of Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit had applied for his release so that he could be with his mother, who has a life-threatening illness. A court in Oslo granted his request on Monday. The public prosecutor's office immediately lodged an appeal against this - with suspensive effect.

Following the Court of Appeal's decision, Høiby could now appeal to the Supreme Court. "We are very, very disappointed and do not understand the decision," said Høiby's defense lawyer Ellen Holager Andenæs, according to broadcaster NRK.

Verdict against Høiby expected next Monday

The verdict in the mammoth trial against Høiby will be announced as early as next Monday.

The eldest son of the Crown Princess has been charged with 40 counts. Among other things, he is alleged to have raped four women while they were asleep in accordance with Norwegian law. The public prosecutor's office had demanded seven years and seven months in prison.

The trial against her son and the scandal surrounding her friendship with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein have placed a heavy burden on Mette-Marit in recent months, in addition to her illness. The Crown Princess suffers from the chronic, incurable disease pulmonary fibrosis.

Mette-Marit is waiting for a new lung

Last week, she was therefore placed on the waiting list for a lung transplant. According to Norwegian media, the prerequisite for this is that a patient would only have a maximum of one year to live without a new lung. Crown Prince Haakon's wife now uses an oxygen device in her everyday life.

Because her health had recently deteriorated again, according to the court, Hereditary Princess Ingrid Alexandra had returned home from Australia. Haakon had cut short a trip to Japan by one day in order to be with his sick wife.

Despite Høiby's concern for his mother, the police had opposed his release from custody on Friday. The court of first instance took a different view on Monday: "Continued detention would be very stressful not only for Høiby, but also for his mother in the already difficult situation in which they find themselves," the newspaper "Verdens Gang" quoted the court as saying.

Høiby: Every visit to his mother in prison could be the last

"Sitting in there while mom is so sick is unbearable," Høiby said at the court hearing in Oslo, according to "Verdens Gang". Every visit from her in prison could be the last.

Høiby had already applied for release from custody with an electronic ankle bracelet in May - without success.

At that time, the case went all the way to the highest Norwegian court. The defense lawyers had justified the new application with Mette-Marit's changed state of health.