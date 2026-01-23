"What kind of questions are those, man?" Not a Scandal, but a TikTok Trend: Host Flavio Stucki Cuts Short an Interview

blue News host Bettina Bestgen tries out the “Random Questions” interview trend with Flavio Stucki. It’s all about one thing: bombarding the other person with completely random questions until they catch on—or get so exasperated that they cut the interview short.