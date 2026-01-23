"What kind of questions are those, man?"
Not a Scandal, but a TikTok Trend: Host Flavio Stucki Cuts Short an Interview
blue News host Bettina Bestgen tries out the “Random Questions” interview trend with Flavio Stucki. It’s all about one thing: bombarding the other person with completely random questions until they catch on—or get so exasperated that they cut the interview short.
Redaktion blue News
Today at 15:49•Today at 17:08
Here's what it's all about
- The rules for this interview are simple: first, normal questions; then, complete nonsense.
- That's exactly what blue News host Bettina Bestgen is doing with former SRF3 host and influencer Flavio Stucki at the Gurtenfestival.
- Stucki's reaction? At some point, he's had enough—and cuts the interview short.
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