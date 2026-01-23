The well-known children's book *The Rainbow Fish* by Bern-based author Marcus Pfister is being adapted for the screen: Filming has just wrapped up in collaboration with the renowned Augsburger Puppenkiste. A look behind the scenes on the film set.

Augsburg Trade Fair, Hall 5: This is where the creators of “Heidi” and “The Robber Hotzenplotz” have set up shop for another classic: “The Rainbow Fish,” one of the world’s most successful children’s books, is being adapted for the screen. The project is being produced in collaboration with the Augsburger Puppenkiste, which normally pulls the strings in Augsburg’s Old Town.

So here we are, and there are more premieres to come. Although various plays for which the puppet theater is known have already been adapted for television, they’ve never been on this scale before. The various circular stages representing the different settings in the story have a diameter of six meters.

A Huge Bestseller

By the way, the storyline is a mix of several volumes of the classic children’s book by Bern-based author Marcus Pfister. In 1992, Pfister scored a hit with *The Rainbow Fish*—a success that seems almost a bit uncanny in today’s digital age: his books about the fish with the shiny scales have sold over 30 million copies. The first volume has been translated into 75 languages.

There is now a modest selection of merchandise and a wider range of children's books. A total of 10 volumes have been published, along with an anthology, a giant book, a bath book, and resources for teachers.

A film plot spanning several volumes

The original story about the rainbow fish that doesn’t want to share its scales serves only as a framework in the film—which is titled “De Rägebogefisch” in this country. Screenwriter and director Florian Moch drew on other volumes as well. Otherwise, the story would have been too thin.

Now, the rainbow fish, with its iridescent scales, is indeed the most beautiful fish in the ocean—vain and proud—and its swagger offends the other fish. When he finally loses one of his beloved glittering scales, it is the clever Little Blue—a fish—who accompanies him on his search for it into the deep sea, all the way to the ocean floor.

On his journey, the rainbow fish realizes that we are much braver together than alone, and that true friendship is more precious than even the most magnificent scales.

Are they all hanging the right way?

Back in the Augsburg studio. “Action!” shouts the set producer, and it starts all over again: The poisonous jellyfish wails, the octopus tries to distract her, and the Little Blue and the Rainbow Fish approach the scene. It’s the seventh take being filmed for this scene—the last one.

The unusual setting—and above all, working with marionettes—poses a challenge for both the filmmakers and the puppeteers. The puppeteers stand on a bridge about two and a half meters above the ground and normally bring the characters to life as they move on the ground. Not here. Because the Rainbow Fish swims exclusively in an underwater world; to put it simply: everything is suspended in mid-air. So the performers hold strings in their hands and must move their characters in such a way that the camera captures everything.

Take right now, for example: Wait a minute! The jellyfish’s tentacles need to be untangled. The Little Blue One is looking in the wrong direction; the jellyfish’s eyes moved a few seconds too late. This morning, the lighting for the octopus went out—there’s always something. That’s why there are toolboxes scattered among the set pieces, and at times the hall looks like a workshop.

Bringing Emotion to Life in Wooden Dolls

Filming anywhere other than Augsburg was never an option. In other respects, too, the film remains true to the methods of the legendary Puppenkiste: Everything, from shipwrecks to underwater forests, was crafted by hand. The set is designed to look realistic. Only occasionally is this illusion broken—by a piece of fabric that is unmistakably made of polyester.

According to the production company—for which working with puppets was uncharted territory—breathing life into wooden characters like the Rainbow Fish and his friends was one of the biggest challenges. The fact that this was accomplished without a hitch becomes clear in the very next scene: The octopus seems to be jumping for joy.

On the one hand, the dialogues help bring the puppets to life, and on the other hand, so do the five songs sung by the sea creatures; but the hinges on the puppets also play a role, allowing them to turn their heads, for example.

And an unusual approach when it comes to the voice-over: The voices were recorded before filming began. This serves as an auditory aid for the puppeteers, allowing them to better convey emotions and set the appropriate mood for the plot through their puppets.

Things are really picking up again in the underwater world: Little Blue has to free himself from the jellyfish’s clutches, and you really find yourself rooting for him. Still, the whole thing is meant to be kid-friendly—in other words, it’s not supposed to be scary at all: The many glowing objects help with that, and some kid-friendly jokes have been worked into the story.

It's also funny that the jellyfish's tentacles have gotten tangled up again. So here we go, the next "take," and once again the rainbow fish swims into the frame. A scale glistens on the ground.*

*This article by Nina Kobelt, Keystone-SDA, was produced with support from the Gottlieb and Hans Vogt Foundation.