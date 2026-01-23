After more than 60 years as a band, Deep Purple shows no sign of running out of energy. Singer Ian Gillan and drummer Ian Paice explain why that is.

Deep Purple in 2024 at their final concert in Montreux, where they are now returning. On Friday, the British hard rock band will release their new album, “Splat!” (File photo)

Even in their later years, Deep Purple are more productive than many of their contemporaries. Their new studio album, “Splat!,” is already their fifth in nine years. “We’ve really come to enjoy making albums,” drummer Ian Paice (78) said in an interview with the German news agency DPA in London. “Working with Bob has taken a huge weight off the band’s shoulders because we no longer have to try to do everything ourselves.”

They’re referring to legendary producer Bob Ezrin. Deep Purple has been working with the 77-year-old Canadian—who has produced classics by Kiss, Alice Cooper, and Pink Floyd—since 2013. Ezrin has once again demonstrated his consistently excellent instincts. This is also true of “Splat!”

A spectacular start, just like over 50 years ago

On “Splat!”, the British band gets off to a flying start. The furious hard rock track “Arrogant Boy” opens the album with a bang. “There’s absolutely no warning,” says Paice with satisfaction. “Bang! It kicks off right away.” An incredible 55 years after the smash hit “Highway Star,” Deep Purple are kicking things off with similar intensity.

According to frontman Ian Gillan (80), the song is about populism. “There’s a lot of aggressive politics right now,” the singer explains. “I don’t like either left-wing or right-wing politics, because I see both as a stalemate. The pendulum constantly swings back and forth between left and right; governments come and go, but fundamentally, little changes.”

In preparation for the album, lead lyricist Gillan wrote stories last summer to serve as the basis for the lyrics. “Of course, it’s impossible to pack everything into a single song. So I could easily have written 20 different songs titled ‘Jessica’s Bra,’ each with different events and different lyrics.”

Gillan rails against the “surveillance society”

“Jessica’s Bra” is actually about Jessica’s bar, not her bra. “Since you asked: It’s a typo on a sign above the bar,” Gillan sings in the song, in which he mocks what he perceives as a “surveillance society.” “We live in a world full of rules and regulations today. You’re not allowed to make any mistakes anymore. Everyone is already under suspicion before anything even happens.”

With plenty of humor and sarcasm, the eloquent frontman comments on the present and rails against what he finds objectionable these days. It gets particularly entertaining when the 80-year-old gets worked up in “Scriblin’ Gib’rish” about the annoying effects of the digital revolution—such as security prompts on the internet (“Confirm that you are human”).

“It’s just frustration. I’m partly to blame myself because I haven’t kept up with technological developments,” he admits. “I’m not as fast or as fit as I used to be. Still, I just see a lot of these processes as a complete waste of time.”

The Unmistakable Purple Sound

“Splat!” delights with a powerful production in the unmistakable Purple style. In addition to the Hammond organ played by keyboard guru Don Airey (78), Simon McBride’s original guitar flourishes are particularly striking. For the 47-year-old, this is his second album with the British cult band, whose sound he now helps shape significantly. “Simon has a style all his own and an excellent sense of how to structure a song,” Gillan raves.

In fact, the guitarist, who became a permanent member in 2022, seems to have given Deep Purple a burst of energy. “Ever since Simon joined the band, I’ve actually been thrilled the whole time,” says Gillan. “Everything flows naturally and effortlessly. Songwriting comes easily to us, the live shows just come together on their own, and the fans love it. And that’s why, overall, everything is going very well.”

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This is also confirmed by Ian Paice, the only remaining founding member to have played on every Deep Purple recording and at every concert. “If an album is easy to record, it’s usually a good album. Because then you’re not desperately trying to find something that isn’t there.”

The last Deep Purple album?

By the way, the album title describes the sound of an insect hitting a windshield. At first, Gillan thought that was too hopeless. “It sounded like a definitive end. As soon as you hear the word, everyone thinks, ‘This is the last Deep Purple album.’” But that doesn’t seem to be the case right now.

He then thought of Stephen Hawking’s book *A Brief History of Time*. “Hawking wrote that there was nothing before the Big Bang. I, on the other hand, thought: Maybe there wasn’t nothing, but simply something else,” says Gillan. “Suddenly, there was light again, hope, and a new challenge.”

The band members’ enthusiasm for their own album is well-founded. On “Splat!,” Deep Purple are still in top form. Despite an average age of just under 73, these British hard rock veterans sound fresh and full of energy.

Return to Montreux

By the end of the year, Gillan, Paice, and the rest of the band will be back on a world tour. Their new album will be released on Friday, just in time for the opening day of the Montreux Jazz Festival. Deep Purple will be coming to the city on Lake Geneva, which is so closely tied to the history of rock music.

That’s where they got the idea for their legendary song “Smoke on the Water”—because they saw the building go up in smoke and flames during a Frank Zappa concert at the Montreux Casino. In 1973, they also recorded their album “Burn” in Montreux. On July 13, they’ll return to the stage in Montreux for the eleventh time to celebrate the festival’s 60th anniversary.