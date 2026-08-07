During a reception for the Locarno Film Festival on Monte Verità on Friday afternoon, part of a stage collapsed. A seating platform for the audience tilted, injuring at least one person.

Guests at the Locarno Film Festival reception on Monte Verità stood up from their chairs because part of the stage gave way.

The central section of the stage structure gave way ahead of scheduled presentations, the Locarno Film Festival announced on Friday. This caused the seating platform for the audience to tilt. Representatives from the political and cultural spheres were seated on it.

The guests present were able to leave the structure unimpeded. The injured person was immediately treated by emergency responders on the scene and was then examined at a local hospital. The Ticino Cantonal Police and the Ascona TI Municipal Police were on the scene.

In the meantime, the person has been able to leave the hospital and has returned to the festival activities, as the festival later announced. An internal investigation has been launched to determine how the malfunction occurred. The festival plans to provide updates as soon as new, relevant information becomes available, the statement added.

After a brief interruption and a search for a new location in the Monte Verità park, the planned discussion between Culture Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider—who was also on site—and Maja Hoffmann, the festival’s president, was finally able to take place.

Baume-Schneider advocated for public funding of the arts, multilingualism, and dialogue between artists and politicians. Hoffmann called for a culture that builds connections.