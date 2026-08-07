During a reception for the Locarno Film Festival on Monte Verità on Friday afternoon, part of a stage collapsed. A seating platform for the audience tilted, injuring at least one person.

Guests at the Locarno Film Festival reception on Monte Verità stood up from their chairs because part of the stage gave way.

The central section of the stage structure gave way ahead of the scheduled presentations, the Locarno Film Festival announced on Friday. As a result, the seating platform for the audience tilted.

The guests present were able to leave the structure without any difficulty. The injured person was immediately treated by the emergency responders on the scene.

The Ticino Cantonal Police and the Ascona TI Municipal Police are on the scene. The festival will provide an update as soon as confirmed facts are available.