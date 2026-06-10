Anyone traveling through Italy by car should be careful: Hundreds of so-called ZTL zones can only be entered with a special permit. If you overlook the often confusing signs, you risk high fines - and the bill often comes months later.

If you don't pay attention when driving in Rome or Florence, you could be out 100 euros. The traffic-calmed zones in Italy's cities are a constant source of trouble. Nowhere else in Europe are there more. (archive picture)

100-euro trap on vacation One wrong turn - and the fine from Italy flutters into your house

No time? blue News summarizes for you Italy has 485 traffic-restricted inner city zones, more than half of all such zones in Europe.

If you drive into a ZTL zone without authorization, you often have to expect a fine of around 100 euros.

The German ADAC warns of unclear signage and navigation devices that sometimes guide drivers directly into the prohibited zones.

Anyone traveling through Italy by car may be familiar with the problem: Suddenly a traffic sign appears whose meaning is not immediately clear. This is where the trouble often begins.

The so-called "Zone a traffico limitato" (ZTL) restricts traffic in historic city centers and tourist centers. These areas can usually only be accessed by residents, delivery services or vehicles with a special permit. More than half of all European zones are in Italy

A new study now shows the extent of the system. According to the study, there are a total of 485 such traffic-restricted zones in Italy. This corresponds to 56.2 percent of all comparable areas in Europe.

The aim of the measures is to relieve traffic in city centers, reduce congestion and improve air quality. Experts generally praise the effect of the zones. However, they criticize the fact that the rules vary from city to city.

Navigation devices sometimes lead directly into the ban

This quickly becomes a problem for foreign holidaymakers in particular. Unlike in other European countries, there are no uniform regulations.

In addition, the signage in many places makes orientation difficult. The German automobile club ADAC therefore expressly warns against ZTL zones. The traffic signs are often difficult to understand and are not always correctly taken into account by navigation systems.

In some cases, navigation systems even guide drivers directly into the restricted areas.

Cameras register every entrance

The access roads are usually controlled automatically. Cameras record the license plates of all vehicles and compare them with the lists of authorized vehicles.

Anyone who does not have a permit will receive a fine. This is often around 100 euros. Particularly annoying: the ticket often arrives months after the vacation.

It can be even more expensive if drivers enter and exit the same ZTL zone several times. Each individual passage can be fined separately.

Experts therefore advise particular caution. If you are unsure whether you are allowed to drive in a zone, you should refrain from entering and choose an alternative route.

Especially in popular vacation destinations such as Florence, Pisa, Siena, Bologna, Verona or Rome, ZTL zones are now part of everyday life - and unfortunately also an unexpected vacation bill for many tourists.