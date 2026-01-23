After stepping back from the concert circuit, Anna Netrebko is back with a health update. The opera singer speaks openly about her exhaustion—and announces her comeback.

Anna Netrebko is back: Following her surprise retirement in early July, the Russian-Austrian opera star speaks for the first time about her health-related hiatus and her planned return to the stage.

Here's what it's all about Russian-Austrian opera singer Anna Netrebko had to cancel all of her scheduled performances in early July due to physical exhaustion and vocal strain.

Russian-Austrian opera singer Anna Netrebko had to cancel all of her scheduled performances in early July due to physical exhaustion and vocal strain. In a video message , the soprano explains that she needed to “recharge her batteries” and “just be happier again.”

, the soprano explains that she needed to “recharge her batteries” and “just be happier again.” On August 30, Netrebko plans to return to the opera stage as Aida at the Arena di Verona. More projects are set to follow. Summary created with

Anna Netrebko is back.

After the Russian-Austrian opera star took a sudden break from her concert schedule in early July, she is speaking for the first time about her health-related hiatus.

It’s clear that this isn’t a farewell, but rather a break. According to “Bild”, the 54-year-old’s withdrawal was the result of severe physical exhaustion combined with significant vocal strain.

After a performance in Madrid, her condition deteriorated so much that doctors prescribed several weeks of complete physical and vocal rest.

As a result, the singer had to cancel the scheduled performances of Verdi's "Il trovatore" at the Teatro Real in Madrid.

Anna Netrebko explained at the time that an extremely demanding concert series with performances in several countries within a very short period of time, combined with the exceptional heat, had pushed her body and her voice to their limits.

Netrebko: “I Haven’t Disappeared”

After several weeks of silence, the opera singer has now addressed her fans with a video message on Instagram. In it, Netrebko immediately dispels the speculation surrounding her health:

"Don't worry, I haven't disappeared."

Instead, she’s enjoying some vacation time—something she hasn’t allowed herself to do in a long time. The past few months have been exceptionally exhausting.

That's why she had to take a break to recharge. After such an intense season, she "just needed to be happier again."

Netrebko Returns as Aida in August

Anna Netrebko seems to be feeling better again. Her recovery is taking effect; she feels stronger and would like to express her heartfelt thanks to her fans for their patience, support, and understanding during her time off.

Photos and videos from the mountains give the impression that she is enjoying the peace and quiet away from the spotlight and recharging her batteries.

However, the break isn't expected to last much longer. According to information from t-online, her comeback is already firmly scheduled: On August 30, Anna Netrebko plans to return to the stage as Aida at the Arena di Verona.

It almost seems as if Netrebko is trying to send a message with this video: Despite being forced to take a break for health reasons, she has no intention of quitting.

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