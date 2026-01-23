Sad news in Switzerland, hopeful pictures from Nigeria: while a newborn elephant calf had to be euthanized at Zurich Zoo, an orphaned baby elephant in Nigeria has been given a second chance.

Forest elephants are among the rarest and most endangered elephant species in the world. In contrast to their larger relatives in the savannah, they live hidden in the dense rainforests of West and Central Africa.

Decades of poaching and the destruction of their habitat have caused their populations to shrink dramatically. According to estimates, there are only around 200 animals left in Nigeria.

Around 40 of them alone live in Okomu National Park in the south of the country - one of the species' last refuges.

Fighting for the survival of the last forest elephants

Conservationists have been trying for years to protect the remaining animals from poachers and the loss of their habitat. Every single elephant is therefore considered valuable for the survival of the population.

The attention was all the greater when an orphaned elephant cub was discovered outside the national park. A race against time began for the animal rights activists.

The video above shows how little Agbaibor was rescued and why the heart-warming pictures of the baby elephant are currently touching so many people.

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