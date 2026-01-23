Irish musician Glen Hansard has died at the age of 56. The Oscar winner was killed in a motorcycle accident in the Lucan neighborhood of Dublin. He is survived by his wife and a four-year-old son.

Here's what it's all about Glen Hansard died in a motorcycle accident in Dublin.

According to the police, no other vehicle was involved.

The singer won an Oscar in 2008 for "Falling Slowly." Summary created with

Irish singer-songwriter Glen Hansard has died. The 56-year-old was killed in a motorcycle accident early Wednesday morning in the Lucan neighborhood of Dublin.

According to the Irish police, emergency responders were called to the scene of the accident around 4:30 a.m. Hansard received medical treatment there but was pronounced dead shortly afterward. According to the *Irish Independent*, it was a single-vehicle accident. No other vehicle is believed to have been involved.

Breakthrough with "Once"

Hansard began his career as a street musician in Dublin. In 1989, he founded the rock band “The Frames.”

He gained international fame through the film *Once*. In 2008, he and Markéta Irglová won the Oscar for Best Original Song for the song “Falling Slowly.”

Hansard was married to the Finnish poet Maire Saaritsa. Their son was born in October 2022. The family lived alternately in Ireland and Finland.