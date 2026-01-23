With music, dance, and formations, the Basel Tattoo Parade transformed the downtown area along the Rhine into a colorful open-air spectacle on Saturday. According to the organizers, around 130,000 spectators lined the streets for the 20th edition of the event.

The Massed Pipes and Drums (International) at the final rehearsal for the 2026 Basel Tattoo in Basel.

Even before the parade began, District President Conradin Cramer welcomed the band leaders of the participating groups in the Grand Council Chamber of Basel City Hall.

He thanked them for their dedication and acknowledged the great significance of the Basel Tattoo for the city and the canton. The event carries the name of Basel far beyond the country’s borders and enriches cultural life with top-tier national and international ensembles, Cramer said.

The Basel Tattoo runs through Saturday of next week.