With more than 200 concerts and performances, the 49th edition of the Paléo Festival kicks off on Tuesday in Nyon, Vaud. Around 100 artists from nearly 30 countries will perform during the six-day event.

“The forecast calls for sunny weather for the first few days—that’s a big plus,” said festival director Daniel Rossellat on Monday as he addressed the media on the newly redesigned Belleville Stage. However, the weather forecasts also posed major challenges for the organizers.

“We must be prepared for unforeseeable developments,” said Rossellat, referring to the increasing frequency of extreme weather events. These events make it necessary to continuously strengthen the festival’s ability to adapt. “That includes fire safety.”

Although “a few final adjustments” are still needed before the opening, the festival is ready to welcome approximately 250,000 visitors to the Plaine de l'Asse. About 5,400 volunteers are also on hand to help.

Diamonds Instead of Petals

One of the most striking changes is the redesign of the Belleville Stage. The electronic music area, which has been in place since 2022, now features a completely revamped design. The warm color tones of the past have been replaced by a minimalist design inspired by crystal structures.

“We’ve retained the elements that made Belleville a success—its radiance and urban character,” said project manager Amaryllis Blanchard. “The petals have given way to diamonds.” References to the Greek goddess Iris were also part of the new concept.

LED screens are also a new addition. The elaborate lighting installations will remain in place. Performers on stage will include tech-house DJ Jen Cardini and Frapcore artist Urumi, among others.

Scandinavia as the featured region

This year's Village du Monde is dedicated to the Nordic countries. The organizers have designed the area to resemble a stylized Scandinavian village, complete with fjord landscapes and fishing villages.

Another new addition is the “L'Escale” area, which was created in collaboration with IKEA. The Swedish company has built a stage modeled after a kitchen-diner with a bar. Small-scale concerts are held there.

The offerings are complemented by colorful wooden cabins, relaxation areas, and a sauna, all designed to introduce visitors to Nordic bathing culture.

Katy Perry's Paléo Debut

The U.S. duo Twenty One Pilots will kick off the festival on Tuesday evening alongside New Zealand singer Lorde. Over the following days, performers will include The Cure, Gorillaz, Theodora, and, on Saturday, pop star Katy Perry.

This will be the U.S. singer’s first performance at the Paléo Festival. “Katy Perry has gotten the whole world dancing. Her show in Nyon will be spectacular,” program director Dany Hassenstein had already announced during the program presentation in March.