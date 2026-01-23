The 79th Locarno Film Festival begins on Wednesday. The program of this major gathering of the film industry focuses primarily on international cinema. But what role does the festival play for Swiss cinema?

The Locarno Film Festival primarily showcases international films that are yet to be released in theaters. In the “Panorama Suisse” section, it’s the opposite: Ten films released since the last edition of the festival show the audience—some of whom are from abroad—what Swiss cinema has to offer.

In total, the festival will screen over 230 films, including 28 Swiss productions and eight co-productions. The independent section “Panorama Suisse” will feature selected Swiss feature-length and short films that have been shown in theaters since the last edition of the Locarno Film Festival.

For avid moviegoers, the selection may seem familiar and offer a chance to catch up on films they’ve missed. “Panorama Suisse” is primarily intended to introduce the international Locarno audience to current Swiss filmmaking, Niccolò Castelli, artistic director of the Solothurn Film Festival, told the Keystone-SDA news agency. He was involved in selecting the films. The selection is made in collaboration between the Locarno Film Festival, the Solothurn Film Festival, and the Swiss Films Foundation.

Notable Blockbusters

This year, the program includes, for example, the historical drama “A bras-le-corps” by Marie-Elsa Sgualdo. Set during World War II, it depicts the despair of a young woman who, after being raped, faces considerable social pressure due to her pregnancy. The feature film also examines Switzerland’s role in the persecution of Jews during the Nazi era.

The documentary *I Love You, I Leave You* by Moris Freiburghaus, about his friend and musician Dino Brandão, is also part of “Panorama Suisse.” This spring, it won the Swiss Film Award for Best Documentary.

According to Castelli, films from all of Switzerland’s linguistic regions have enjoyed particular success—whether in home theaters or at festivals abroad. “We want to show in Locarno that Swiss cinema is diverse and vibrant.”

Open Visual Language

Although Switzerland has always been considered a hub for documentary film, the local film scene has also become more open and now offers a variety of visual styles and genres. The black-and-white tragicomedy “You Believe in Angels, Mr. Drowak,” directed by Nicolas Steiner and starring Zurich actress Luna Wedler, illustrates this quite well, according to Castelli.

Half of the ten films in the “Panorama Suisse” section are feature films. And even the documentaries have now moved away from a traditional narrative style. According to Castelli, however, there are several unifying themes in contemporary Swiss cinema: “It’s about the search for identity, looking back at the past, and asking what Switzerland actually is.”

Ultimately, the hope is that “Panorama Suisse” will also help promote Swiss films abroad, according to Castelli. After all, industry professionals from all over the world attend the festival in Ticino in search of films for their theaters.

The artistic director of the Locarno Film Festival, which runs from Wednesday through August 15, also sees it as playing an important role in the local film scene: “Although the Locarno Film Festival is an international festival, it is and remains a key element in promoting Swiss cinema,” he said.