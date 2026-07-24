The Hollywood studio Paramount is putting its acquisition of rival Warner Bros. on hold for the time being following the antitrust lawsuit filed by twelve U.S. states. The mega-deal is on hold for now.

According to court documents, the acquisition is to proceed only after a ruling on the lawsuit or, at the latest, on June 1, 2027.

Previously, a judge had initially suspended the deal until mid-August in order to rule on the states’ request for a preliminary injunction against the completion of the acquisition. In doing so, she indicated that she takes the competition concerns raised by states such as California, among others, very seriously.

States See a Competition Problem

Among other things, the states argue that the merger would distort competition in the market for popular films and thereby put pressure on movie theaters. In the judge’s view, they were at least able to demonstrate that Paramount and Warner together hold a significant market share in the industry—which, for the time being, justifies a suspension of the merger for several weeks.

The U.S. government had approved the multibillion-dollar deal without any conditions. The Department of Justice concluded that the merger would not harm competition or U.S. consumers—neither in the TV or streaming business nor in film production. The European Commission approved the acquisition with conditions.

Trump supporter stabbed Netflix

Behind Paramount is the family of software billionaire Larry Ellison, who is known as a supporter of President Donald Trump.

Originally, Netflix had already reached an agreement with Warner last year to acquire the industry giant’s streaming and studio businesses. But Paramount didn’t back down and submitted a higher bid for the entire Warner Bros. Discovery group, including television networks such as CNN. The deal is now valued at around $111 billion.