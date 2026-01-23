Swiss actor Jean-Luc Bideau is featured twice at the ongoing Locarno Film Festival: On Saturday evening, he will be honored with a special lifetime achievement award on the Piazza Grande. On Sunday, he will appear in the film “Ah que le bonheur est proche!”

Jean-Luc Bideau helped shape the New Swiss Cinema. At this year's Locarno Film Festival, he will be honored with a "Pardo speciale alla carriera" and will appear on screen in the role of an actor who has succumbed to madness.

He was a representative of the New Swiss Cinema. Today, 86-year-old Jean-Luc Bideau believes he owes his career to an improvised scene in a film by Michel Soutter. The Geneva-based director Soutter (1932–1991) was one of the founding members of Groupe 5, alongside Alain Tanner, Claude Goretta, Jean-Louis Roy, and Jean-Jacques Lagrange. Starting in the late 1960s, the collective helped spearhead the renewal of cinema in French-speaking Switzerland.

In an interview with Keystone-SDA, Bideau, a native of Geneva, recalls: “We shot this film, ‘James ou pas,’ in 1970, which—like all of Soutter’s films—was very poetic and hard to follow. He said to me, ‘Improvise.’”

Bideau believes that the resulting work impressed Alain Tanner and Claude Goretta so much that it led to groundbreaking films such as *La Salamandre*, starring French actress Bulle Ogier (1971), and the social satire *L'invitation* (1973) followed.

Although Bideau appeared in a wide variety of works, he is best known to many for his offbeat characters and his ironic sense of humor. The actor worked with internationally renowned directors such as Claude Chabrol and Costa-Gavras.

He played a major role in the French box-office hit *Et la tendresse?... Bordel!* (1979). Looking back, he believes he harmed his career by taking on too many lucrative projects that were primarily about money.

"I wasn't paying attention."

“I’ve been messing around, taking on pointless TV roles,” he says. As a result, his personality has taken a back seat. “I wasn’t paying attention.”

When he appears in a movie, however, he doesn’t seem to pay much attention to the details; instead, he takes an instinctive approach: “I’m not the kind of actor who rehearses his role. I’m terrible at memorizing my lines, so I gradually slip into the character.”

He was influenced by his wife, Marcela Salivarova-Bideau, who, among other things, staged a highly acclaimed production at the Comédie-Française, Paris’s traditional theater, which led to Bideau being accepted there as a permanent member of the ensemble. He credits her with having a decisive influence on his career, in part because she understands his weaknesses.

Don Quixote in a Delusion

In Locarno, Bideau will be appearing not only as the recipient of a special honorary award but also on the big screen. In the film “Ah que le bonheur est proche!” by French director François-Christophe Marzal, which has its world premiere in Locarno on Sunday, he plays an aging actor who portrays Don Quixote. In the film, his memory and hallucinations could prove to be his undoing, so the production team immediately hires a stunt double—as a precaution, so to speak. Convinced that the stunt double wants to steal his role, the actor gradually descends into madness.

It could be one of Jean-Luc Bideau’s last major film roles—even though the actor is open to new offers. “I still want to act, but I’m a little worn out.” And yet, if he were to receive one last gift after this tribute in Locarno, it would be this: “It would be enough if new directors reached out to me about another film.”