Director Petra Volpe celebrated the premiere of her first English-language feature film on the Piazza Grande as part of this year's Locarno Film Festival.

Locarno Premiere of "Frank & Louis" Petra Volpe: “My first film in the piazza—an exciting moment”

Here's what it's all about Petra Volpe is known for the films *The Divine Order*, *The Golden Years*, and, most recently, *Heroine*, which also garnered international attention.

"Frank & Louis" is a moving drama about Alzheimer's set in a high-security prison in the United States.

In this excerpt from the interview with blue News about the film, the cast raves about the location in Switzerland's "sunny heart."

The film is scheduled to be released in theaters on October 22, 2026, by blue Cinema. Summary created with

Twelve years ago, director Petra Volpe launched the film project “Frank & Louis.” On Monday, August 10, 2026, her first English-language production premiered on the Piazza Grande in Locarno.

The Alzheimer's drama, set in a prison, premiered at this year's Sundance Film Festival.

Still, this moment is very special for Volpe, as it is her first film to be shown on the Piazza Grande.

The two lead actors, Kingsley Ben-Adir (“Barbie,” “Bob Marley”) and Rob Morgan (“Marvel’s Daredevil,” “This Is Us”), also rave about the film on Locarno’s giant screen in an excerpt from their interview with blue News. They also praise the city itself.

That's what her film is about

In this drama, director Petra Volpe explores more than just life in prison and the effects of Alzheimer's disease. “Frank & Louis” tells the story of how care and human connection can foster empathy even under the most difficult circumstances.

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The story follows Frank, who is serving a life sentence. In prison, he takes on the responsibility of caring for Louis, an older inmate suffering from Alzheimer’s. At first, Frank’s main motivation is personal: he hopes that by taking on this role, he can improve his chances of early release. After some initial difficulties, however, he also develops a close bond with Louis.

"Frank & Louis" is scheduled to premiere on October 22, 2026, on blue Cinema.

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