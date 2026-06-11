Pianist Eva Gevorgyan has won this year’s Prix Serdang. The young musician will be presented with the 50,000-franc prize on Sunday at Villa Serdang in Feldbrunnen near Solothurn.

Eva Gevorgyan is this year’s winner of the Prix Serdang. The Russian pianist has already performed with renowned orchestras and at major festivals.

At the event, the prize winner will perform a recital featuring works by César Franck and Sergei Rachmaninoff, according to a press release issued on Thursday. Born in Moscow in 2004, Eva Gevorgyan has won more than 40 piano competitions in her career and has already performed as a soloist with renowned orchestras.

This includes the Lucerne Symphony Orchestra. She has also performed at the Verbier Festival, one of Switzerland’s most important events for classical music. Her first album, featuring music by Frédéric Chopin and Alexander Scriabin, was released in 2022.

The award is being presented for the fifth time under the artistic curatorship of pianist Rudolf Buchbinder. “Eva Gevorgyan combines extraordinary musical maturity with a distinctive artistic style,” he was quoted as saying in the press release.

On Sunday, you can hear her perform: SRF2 Kultur will broadcast the “Mostly Mozart” concert held at the Tonhalle Zurich last April in the audio format “Im Konzertsaal.” The concert featured the British orchestra Academy of St Martin in the Fields, with Gevorgyan as the soloist on piano.

https://www.srf.ch/audio/im-konzertsaal/mostly-mozart-junge-orpheum-solistinnen-auf-der-konzertbuehne?id=AUDI20260614_NR_0003