In the TV series “Born Famous—Curse or Blessing?”, Gloria-Sophie Burkandt looks back on her school days. This brings back painful memories for the 27-year-old. The daughter of Bavarian Minister-President Markus Söder was brutally bullied at school.

On the ProSieben show “Born Famous – Curse or Blessing?”, Gloria-Sophie Burkandt talks about her experiences with bullying.

Here's what it's all about In "Born Famous – Curse or Blessing?", Gloria-Sophie Burkandt speaks candidly about her difficult school years.

Markus Söder's daughter says she was bullied for years and even physically assaulted.

The 27-year-old bursts into tears and says she had suppressed those traumatic experiences for a long time. Summary created with

In the new ProSieben show “Born Famous – Curse or Blessing?”, four celebrity children offer a glimpse into their lives with famous parents. One of them is Gloria-Sophie Burkandt.

The 27-year-old is the eldest daughter of Bavarian Minister-President Markus Söder; she now lives in New York and has a successful career as a model.

But Burkandt has also gone through some dark times.

During a visit with her “foster grandparents,” Inge and Erich, they look back together on Gloria-Sophie’s childhood and school years. This brings back painful memories for the 27-year-old.

Söder: “Gloria didn’t have it easy”

Markus Söder's father explains: “Gloria hasn’t had an easy journey. There were often moments in school when it wasn’t clear whether things would all work out.”

Gloria-Sophie was already as tall as a 15-year-old when she was 10, and by age 14, she was as tall as others were at 18—which meant that expectations of her were always higher, according to the prime minister. “I think that was one of the fundamental challenges she had to overcome.”

Gloria-Sophie Burkandt is the eldest daughter of Bavarian Minister-President Markus Söder. Daniel Karmann/dpa

Today's model was severely bullied during her school years: "Kids can be cruel, and I experienced the worst kind," she admits.

The topic clearly affects the 27-year-old. During the interview, she breaks down in tears, explaining that what she went through remains a “difficult topic” for her to this day.

Burkandt: “I’ve pushed that out of my mind”

There were also physical attacks: “I was beaten up when I was in school,” says Gloria-Sophie Burkandt. She says she started wearing shin guards to school to protect herself from further attacks.

Turning to her grandmother Inge, she recalls: “You always picked me up from school on your bike—and you’d get into it with them when they were mean.”

Grandma Inge says that Gloria-Sophie once told her after a day at school, “I have new friends because I let them hit me.”

She then sought out the teacher to talk to her. During that conversation, she made it clear: “I may not be her biological grandmother, but what’s going on here is truly unacceptable.”

Burkandt explains that, looking back, her experiences with bullying have made her stronger. Nevertheless, after her conversation with Inge and Erich, she realizes: “That shocked me—I’d completely pushed it out of my mind. The humiliation, what my soul went through—that’s the worst of the worst.”

New episodes of “Born Famous – Curse or Blessing?” air every Thursday at 8:15 p.m. on ProSieben and are available to stream in advance on Joyn.

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