Italian singer Peppino di Capri has died. The two-time winner of the Sanremo Music Festival died on his home island of Capri at the age of 86.

Here's what it's all about Peppino di Capri died on the island of Capri shortly before his 87th birthday.

For decades, the singer helped shape Italian popular music and also enjoyed international success with songs such as “St. Tropez Twist.”

His career began in the late 1950s with the band I Rockers and the rise of rock 'n' roll. He later became known as the “Italian Buddy Holly” and also appeared in several films. Summary created with

Italian pop singer Peppino di Capri has died. The two-time winner of the Sanremo Music Festival died shortly before his 87th birthday on the island of Capri in the Gulf of Naples, according to a statement from his management.

That is where Giuseppe Faiella—his real name—was born in the summer of 1939. The island also inspired his stage name, which can be roughly translated as “Sepp von Capri.”

Early Successes with Italian Rock 'n' Roll

For decades, Di Capri was one of the better-known figures in popular music in his home country. He also enjoyed international success with songs such as “Non lo faccio più” and “St. Tropez Twist.” The “St. Tropez Twist” made it into the Top Ten in Germany in the early 1960s. He also sang some of his songs in German, as well as in English and French.

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Di Capri was born in July 1939, just a few weeks before the start of World War II. At the age of four, he was already playing the piano for U.S. soldiers stationed on his home island during the war. He had his first successes in the late 1950s with a band called I Rockers (“The Rockers”). His breakthrough came with the rise of rock ’n’ roll in Europe. He won the Sanremo Music Festival in 1973 and 1976.

For a while, di Capri was considered the “Italian Buddy Holly.” He also sang numerous Italian versions of English-language hits such as “Let’s Twist Again” and “How Deep Is Your Love.” In addition, he appeared in several films.