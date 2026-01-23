When the mother of pop star Gitte Hænning was on her deathbed, she had to perform on a theater stage. The pop icon recently described in an interview just how difficult that was for her at the time.

A Moving Confession Pop star Gitte Hænning didn't fulfill her mother's last wish—and that still torments her to this day

Here's what it's all about Gitte Hænning had to go on stage even though her mother was dying in the hospital.

In the middle of the performance, the Danish pop icon suddenly lost her voice.

In the middle of the performance, the Danish pop icon suddenly lost her voice. It was only then that she learned her mother had died at that very moment. Summary created with

A defining moment continues to shape Gitte Hænning to this day. In the podcast “MayWay”, the pop star talks about her mother’s death and recalls an evening when she had to choose between her family and her work—a decision that still affects her to this day.

When her mother was dying at the age of 96, she asked her daughter to grant her one last wish. “You have to stay with me today,” she said.

But Gitte Hænning had work commitments that evening and had to recite Shakespearean sonnets on stage. In the podcast, she recalled: “While I was reciting sonnets there, my mother died at the Charité in Berlin.”

One moment from that performance has remained indelibly etched in the memory of the woman, who is now 80. “By the third sonnet, I couldn’t say another word. My voice suddenly gave out,” she recalled. It wasn’t until after the performance ended that she learned her mother had died at that very moment.

"Bloomed like an enchanting queen"

Despite the painful farewell, Gitte Hænning looks back on their time together with gratitude. “It’s a gift to have been able to keep my mother with me until she was 96,” she said.

Especially in the last few years of their lives, the two of them had shared many special experiences together.

Among other things, the singer took her mother on a luxury cruise, to a rock festival, and to the Vienna State Opera. They also traveled through Europe together in a motorhome. Looking back, Hænning said, “She blossomed like an enchanting queen.”

Eventually, Gitte Hænning brought her mother to live with her in Berlin so she could spend as much time with her as possible. Yet even today, she still wonders whether she should have acted differently on that last evening. “I still don’t know,” she mused on the podcast.

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