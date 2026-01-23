Maite Kelly shows her vulnerable side on Barbara Schöneberger’s podcast. The singer talks about saying goodbye to her oldest daughter, the rivalry among mothers, and explains why she had to rethink her life after hearing a single sentence.

"Mom, you have to take down your nest."

"Mom, you have to take down your nest." Pop star Maite Kelly talks about the breakup that broke her heart

Here's what it's all about Her eldest daughter's move out is pushing singer Maite Kelly to her limits.

In the podcast “Mit den Waffeln einer Frau” hosted by Barbara Schöneberger, she talks about tears, a bird’s nest in the garden, and the realization that letting go is part of being a mother.

hosted by Barbara Schöneberger, she talks about tears, a bird’s nest in the garden, and the realization that letting go is part of being a mother. Along with Schöneberger, Kelly also talks about the pressures of motherhood, self-doubt, and a newfound self-confidence. Summary created with

It’s a sentence that initially hurt Maite Kelly—and later changed her life. “Mom, you’re such a mom-mom. We’re moving out soon. You need to let us fly the nest.”

In the podcast “Mit den Waffeln einer Frau” hosted by Barbara Schöneberger, singer Maite Kelly shares how her eldest of three daughters gave her this advice a full year before she moved out.

Back then, the singer—who is now 46—wouldn't hear of it. Today she says, “My daughter was right.”

Daughter to Kelly: “You can go now.”

For an hour, Schöneberger and Kelly talk about growing older, children, self-doubt, and how hard it is for mothers to let go.

Instead of a typical celebrity interview, the segment turns into an open conversation between two women who no longer feel the need to do everything perfectly. The conversation becomes particularly moving when Maite Kelly talks about her daughter Agnes moving out.

Mother and daughter worked together to furnish their new apartment. When everything was finished, the young woman said just one thing: “Mom, now you can go.”

Shortly afterward, Maite Kelly gets into her car—and bursts into tears.

“I saw all those memories at once,” she says. Her first steps. Her first day of school. Birthdays. Her daughter’s entire life played out like a movie in her mind’s eye.

Kelly: “No longer a nest, but a harbor”

When she gets home, Maite Kelly sits in the garden and discovers a destroyed bird’s nest on the ground. For the singer, it becomes a symbol. “There’s no nest anymore,” she says today. And she continues: “I’m not a nest anymore—I’m a harbor.”

Based on this experience, Kelly has developed a new perspective on motherhood. She used to see herself as a protector. Today, she views her role differently.

In her podcast, host Barbara Schöneberge talks with singer Maite Kelly about doubts, mistakes, letting go, and the fact that women don't have to be on the go all the time. Britta Pedersen/dpa

Her children could come back anytime if life got tough. But she didn't want to be constantly "fussing" over them and feeling responsible for everything anymore.

Barbara Schöneberger can certainly relate to this idea. She, too, speaks openly about how motherhood changed when her son and daughter became teenagers.

Both women agree: Letting go is one of the hardest things to do.

On Competition Among Mothers

But the podcast isn't just about motherhood. Kelly and Schöneberger also talk about how women become more self-confident as they get older.

There’s another issue that keeps coming up for the two women: the pressure mothers put on each other. “Everyone wanted to be the best mother, but also the coolest one,” Maite Kelly says in retrospect.

Breastfeeding or bottle-feeding? Pacifier or no pacifier? Wet wipes or just water? People are constantly making comparisons. She, too, had been part of this system.

The 52-year-old from Schöneberg explains how she deliberately went against certain parenting trends back then—and realized in the process that this, too, was a form of setting herself apart. “That annoyed me about myself,” says the host.

"Those days are over"

Today, both women take things much more in stride. But Kelly hasn't just changed as a mother. She recounts an encounter at a café. An older man took issue with the fact that she was talking too loudly with her daughter.

"In the past, she would have given in," said Maite Kelly on the podcast "Mit den Waffeln einer Frau". This time, she stood her ground.

“The days when men tell women when they’re allowed to be happy and when they’re not are over,” she replied to the stranger.

Barbara Schöneberger is delighted with Maite Kelly's reaction. They both agree: As they get older, they find it easier to set boundaries and say "no" every once in a while.

At the end of the conversation, one impression stands out above all others: Schöneberger and Kelly aren’t talking about being the perfect mother. On the contrary. They talk about doubts, mistakes, letting go, and the fact that women don’t have to be on the go all the time.

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