Lots of amore - and then a little shock. Not everything went according to plan in ZDF's "Fernsehgarten" on Sunday.

Stumbled with high heels Pop star Marina Marx falls off the stage - and keeps on singing

No time? blue News summarizes for you During a performance on "ZDF-Fernsehgarten", pop singer Marina Marx tripped on her high heels and fell off the stage.

However, Marx quickly recovered and continued singing.

She performed the rest of the song "Bella Italia è Amore" barefoot.

Pop star Marina Marx fell off the stage during a performance on "ZDF-Fernsehgarten" - but didn't let it disrupt her performance. The singer ("Wahrheit oder Pflicht") tripped over the edge of the open platform in her high heels and briefly lay in an alcove behind the stage, as can be seen in the live images from the hit show.

However, the fall did not stop Marx from continuing to sing unperturbed and quickly recovering. She performed the rest of the song "Bella Italia è Amore", which she sang with her colleague Nino de Angelo, barefoot.

"Marina, are you ok?"

De Angelo's surprise was clear to see after the end of the performance: "Oh my God! That was all planned," he joked during the applause and asked his colleague, slightly worried: "Marina, are you OK?" She took the mishap with humor. "Everything's fine," she said, grabbed her high heels and left the stage.

Presenter Andrea Kiewel relied on the principle of "The Show Must Go On" and made no reference to the fall - instead announcing the next item on the program straight away.