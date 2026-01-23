A new birthday video shows a relaxed Prince George, far removed from his royal duties. However, this carefree time won't last long: In September, the 13-year-old will start at the elite boarding school Eton, where he will live away from his family for the first time and be prepared to take on more personal responsibility.

Prince George will have to go back to school starting in September.

No Special Treatment Prince George has to go to an elite boarding school—after summer break, the fun is over

Here's what it's all about Prince George is enjoying a carefree summer with his family. To celebrate his 13th birthday, Prince William and Princess Kate released a rare video featuring private moments from their vacation.

After summer break, George will transfer to the elite boarding school Eton College. There, he will live on his own for the first time and is expected to learn more independence and responsibility.

Eton is considered one of the most prestigious schools in Great Britain and, in addition to a rigorous academic program, offers a wide range of sports and activities. Starting school marks an important step in George’s development as the future king. Summary created with

Prince George is enjoying the summer to the fullest: barefoot in the mountains with his younger brother, Prince Louis; cuddling with the family dog; or playing cricket on the beach. On July 22, Princess Kate and Prince William congratulated their eldest son on his 13th birthday with an 18-second video full of private vacation moments.

No tie, no protocol, no stiff appearances: The birthday video shows a Prince George as we rarely see him—relaxed, playful, and far removed from the royal duties he faces, for example, at Wimbledon final.

After his carefree summer vacation, Prince George will face the realities of life. For the second in line to the British throne, September means packing his bags and heading off to boarding school.

The 13-year-old will attend the prestigious Eton College—the boarding school that his father, Prince William, and his uncle, Prince Harry, also attended. Along with about 260 other students, George is about to begin a new chapter in his life there.

At Eton, he—just like his classmates—will have his own room. That’s because there are no shared rooms there. Everyone gets their own bedroom and study.

The idea behind this? Boarding school students are supposed to learn as early as possible to become independent and take responsibility for themselves. For Prince George, this is a big step. Until now, he attended Lambrook School alongside his siblings, Charlotte and Louis.

Like all other applicants, the 13-year-old had to go through the admissions process. Anyone who wants to attend Eton must apply at around the age of ten and complete aptitude tests as well as a personal interview. Only then does the college award the coveted spots.

Prince George needs to grow both personally and academically

With his move to Eton, Prince George is not only starting a new school year, but also facing a significantly more demanding daily routine. The college is one of the most prestigious elite schools in the world and aims not only to prepare its students for top universities, but also to teach them to think, learn, and act independently.

But education doesn’t end in the classroom. Students have access to 25 sports, 50 music ensembles and choirs, and over 80 student clubs—ranging from debate and political clubs to science and literature, as well as chess, photography, and entrepreneurship. In addition, there are theater, volunteer work, and numerous other activities. The goal is for the boys to grow not only academically but also personally.

Sports play a particularly important role in this. Training sessions or competitions are scheduled six afternoons a week. Sports offered include soccer, rugby, hockey, cricket, rowing, tennis, swimming, fencing, water polo, squash, and rock climbing. The goal is not only to promote athletic performance but also to foster team spirit, leadership skills, and perseverance.

Has produced famous alumni

The list of Eton alumni reads like a “Who’s Who” of politics, culture, and society. The elite boarding school has produced 20 British prime ministers, including David Cameron and Boris Johnson. Among the most famous alumni are also the actors Tom Hiddleston, Eddie Redmayne, and Damian Lewis; adventurer Bear Grylls; and the writers George Orwell and Ian Fleming, the creator of James Bond.

The vacation video shows a carefree boy. Starting in September, however, the future king increasingly takes center stage.