Prince George had more than just the heat to contend with at the Wimbledon final. The 12-year-old appeared in the Royal Box wearing a jacket and tie—and didn't seem to be in a very good mood at the start.

At 30 degrees in Wimbledon Prince George looks annoyed—but there's no getting around the royal dress code

Here's what it's all about Prince George watched the Wimbledon final from the Royal Box—wearing a formal suit in the sweltering heat.

The 12-year-old didn't seem very enthusiastic at first, while his mother, Kate, made small talk.

Later, the young royal's mood improved. But online, it was his strict dress code in particular that sparked discussion. Summary created with

Prince George watched the men’s Wimbledon final from the Royal Box. While many spectators opted for light, airy clothing due to the heat, the 12-year-old royal appeared in a jacket, shirt, and tie.

There was a simple reason why George was dressed so formally despite the heat: The Royal Box has a strict dress code. Men are traditionally expected to wear a suit or jacket and a tie there.

This rule also applies to the royal children. There was therefore no exception for the eldest son of William, the heir to the British throne, and his wife Kate, there was therefore no exception.

"Grumpy George" looked bored

At the start of his visit to Wimbledon, George seemed very bored.

While his mother greeted the British dark horse Arthur Fery (the world No. 114 had stormed his way to the semifinals) and made small talk, the little prince stood by impassively. It almost looked as if “Grumpy George” would have preferred to pull a face.

Later, as George watched the final match between Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev with his parents and his sister Charlotte, he already seemed to be in much better spirits.

After the match, there was a discussion on social media about why a child had to be dressed so formally when temperatures were around 30 degrees. Some expressed understanding for the Wimbledon tradition, while others thought the dress code was excessive given the heat.

There are clear guidelines in the Royal Box

Wimbledon, however, is known for sticking to its rules and rituals. Clear guidelines remain in place to this day, especially in the Royal Box.

Members of the royal family, celebrities, and invited guests are seated there—and their attire should also be in keeping with the tournament’s time-honored tradition.

For Prince George, the event was not only a family outing focused on sports, but also another moment in the royal spotlight. As the future king, he is being introduced at an early age to such public appearances and the expectations that come with them.

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