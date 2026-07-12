Here's what it's all about A painful detour for Prince Harry into a goat pen.

Harry took part in a goat yoga session during a visit to the organization Scotty's Little Soldier.

When Harry let several of the animals trample over him while he was lying on his back, it started to hurt. Summary created with

During his multi-day visit to his old hometown, Britain's Prince Harry made a detour to a goat enclosure. More specifically, Harry took part in a goat yoga session during a visit to Scotty’s Little Soldier, an organization that supports the families of fallen service members.

As reported by the British news agency, the 41-year-old royal—who was initially somewhat hesitant—took his place on a blue mat surrounded by several children and goats. According to the report, the exercises included, among other things, staring into a goat’s eyes. When Harry lay on his back and let several of the animals trample over him, he reportedly cried out, “Ouch!” and “What are you doing?” as one of the hooves landed in his crotch—amid loud laughter from the onlookers.

Family Reunion with King Charles

Prince Harry has personal experience with the early death of a parent. His mother, Princess Diana, died in a car accident in Paris in August 1997, when he was just twelve years old. Working with veterans and their families is also at the heart of his passion project, the Invictus Games—a sports competition for service members injured in the line of duty.

The younger son of King Charles III (77) distanced himself from the inner circle of the royal family more than six years ago and now lives in California with his wife, Duchess Meghan (44), and their two children, Prince Archie (7) and Princess Lilibet (5). A few days ago, the couple visited King Charles at his Highgrove estate in Gloucestershire with their children for the first time in several years. For both children, this was likely their first conscious encounter with their grandfather.