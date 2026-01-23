Princess Ingrid Alexandra broke off her studies in Australia for her sick mother Mette-Marit and returned to Norway. In Oslo, the heir to the throne was given a place at university despite missing the application deadline. Did the royal receive special treatment?

No time? blue News summarizes for you Princess Ingrid Alexandra is returning to Norway early from Australia due to her mother Mette-Marit's serious lung disease and will continue her studies in Oslo from fall 2026.

The University of Sydney's nomination for her enrollment at the University of Oslo was only submitted after the official deadline had passed.

The university rejects accusations of special treatment and explains that late nominations from partner universities are regularly accepted.

The Norwegian royal family is going through a difficult time: Crown Princess Mette-Marit's (52) health has deteriorated rapidly and she is now waiting for a new lung. Daughter Ingrid Alexandra (22) has therefore returned home from Australia and will now continue her studies in the fall.

The royal's enrollment at university is causing red heads - because Ingrid Alexandra's application for the exchange place was only received after the deadline, reports the German magazine "Gala".

Princess Ingrid Alexandra wants to be with her family

Princess Ingrid Alexandra has now changed her study plans at short notice. The 22-year-old heir to the throne is ending her stay at the University of Sydney early and will spend the fall semester of 2026 as an exchange student at the University of Oslo.

The reason for her return to Norway is her mother Mette-Marit's serious illness. The Crown Princess suffers from pulmonary fibrosis and was placed on the waiting list for a lung transplant at the beginning of June. Ingrid Alexandra wants to be close to her mother during this difficult time and support her family.

Application arrived too late

The change of university presented Ingrid Alexandra and the royal family with a challenge. The deadline for exchange students at the University of Oslo had expired on May 1, 2026. The nomination from the Australian university only reached the University of Oslo on May 8, one hour later. Did Ingrid Alexandra get an extra sausage?

According to Director of Studies Audun Digerud, late nominations from partner universities are nothing out of the ordinary. He explained to the University of Oslo's university portal "Uniforum" that the University of Oslo has been flexible in dealing with such cases for years. Partner universities sometimes have different schedules or submit requests late due to errors. In the case of Princess Ingrid Alexandra, the nomination arrived on May 8th.

Digerud also emphasized to the newspaper "Dagbladet " that no special arrangements had been made for the Princess. Late nominations are regularly accepted and have been common practice for years.

In addition, there is an imbalance in the exchange program between the University of Oslo and the University of Sydney: Significantly more students travel from Oslo to Sydney than vice versa. Digerud said with a twinkle in his eye: "It was nice to welcome an additional exchange student." The late registration was therefore not an organizational problem.

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