Princess Kate is once again number one on *Tatler*’s “Best Dressed” list. It’s not just her outfits that make the difference—it’s also a habit she’s maintained for years.

Princess Kate at the Wimbledon tournament in July 2026. She was named Britain's best-dressed person by the British magazine Tatler.

Here's what it's all about Princess Kate was named Britain's best-dressed person for the second time by *Tatler* magazine. Among other things, her stylish appearances during her trip to Italy were a key factor in the decision.

She is praised not only for her fashion sense, but also for wearing many of her outfits more than once. In doing so, she has been setting a visible example of sustainability for years.

Actor Edward Bluemel was named the highest-ranked man on the list. Summary created with

A Major Honor for Princess Kate (44): The Princess of Wales has been named Britain’s best-dressed person for the second time by the British magazine “Tatler”. She had already topped the “Best Dressed” list in 2022. Now she has once again claimed the top spot.

According to the magazine, one of the key factors was Kate’s stylish appearances during her trip to Italy this spring. There, the princess was seen, among other things, in a blue pantsuit. This outfit apparently went over very well with fashion experts.

Princess Kate wore this blue pantsuit during her visit to Italy in the spring of 2026. www.imago-images.de

In addition to her fashion sense, however, Kate is also praised for another aspect that has long since become her trademark: The princess wears many of her outfits more than once, thereby setting an example for sustainability. For example, a few weeks ago at Royal Ascot, she appeared in a yellow Roksanda dress that she had first worn in 2022.

Honored for Sustainability

The magazine explains its choice: “The Princess of Wales has topped this list before and will do so again. But now seems to be the perfect moment to honor Britain’s most stylish personality, who is back in good health—and has once again become a heroine of the British fashion scene.” Her style choices “make royal occasions shine,” the magazine notes.

The trip to Italy was Kate's first official visit abroad following her cancer treatment. In early 2024, the princess had gone public with her diagnosis and subsequently largely withdrew from the public eye.

Edward Bluemel: Considered the best-dressed man. Image

This year's "Best Dressed" list features other well-known names alongside Kate, such as "Bridgerton" actress Hannah Dodd and Gjin Lipa, the brother of pop star Dua Lipa.

Actor Edward Bluemel, known for his roles in TV series such as “Killing Eve” and “My Lady Jane,” tops the list as the highest-ranked man.

02:35 Kaum ist Kate Prinzessin, ändern sich auch ihre Looks Mit dem neuen offiziellen Titel und der neuen Rolle der Princess of Wales beginnt für Kate eine neue Ära. Und das wird sich in nächster Zeit auch an ihrem Stil verstärkt bemerkbar machen. In welche Richtung es geht, siehst du im Video.